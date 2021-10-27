The best iPad Pro deals, sales, and prices in October 2021

iPad Pro deals can offer some of the largest discounts in the world of Apple's luxury tablets - largely due to the fact that these devices carry the highest price tags. If you're looking for an all-in-one powerhouse, you're shopping at the top end of the range. However, we regularly see iPad Pro prices drop well below their MSRPs which means there are plenty of savings to be found - especially now that we're in Black Friday iPad deals territory.

We were treated to some particularly early iPad Pro deals with the latest generation, with retailers taking $50 / £20 off just weeks after launch in April 2021. Since then, prices have been jumping between $749 and $799 (£710 and £749) for the 11-inch device, and $999 and $1,099 (£959 and £999) for the 12.9-inch. That's great news for anyone after one of the best gaming tablets on the market.

You'll usually find the best iPad Pro deals landing around the end of each one's life cycle, but these devices do get their fair share of air time during holiday sales as well. As soon as a new model is released, these costs are going to plummet (as we saw with the previous 2020 generation), but if you're after a luxury tablet before then it's worth keeping an eye out over the next few months.

We're rounding up all the latest iPad Pro deals just below, with our price comparison software checking for the best sales across all your favorite retailers every 30 minutes.

The best 11-inch iPad Pro deals

The 11-inch iPad Pro has an MSRP of $799 / £749. We've seen that price teetering by around $50 / £30 in the past, which means there is some wiggle room for more discounts. If you spot a price below $749 or £710 in the chart below, you're onto a winner.

The best 12.9-inch iPad Pro deals

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro kicks things up a notch with an impressive XDR display, but you are paying a premium for the luxury of a larger, upgraded screen. Nevertheless, we usually see this model on sale for around $999 / £949, and if you do spot a price lower than this we'd recommend jumping on it sooner rather than later.

What is the iPad Pro price?

The 11-inch iPad Pro is the cheaper of the two models, often found for between $749 and $799 (£710 and £749). However, if you're after that boosted XDR display, you're looking at a price increase of around $200 / £200. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro price is usually settled at between $999 and $1,099 (£949 and £999). These are the costs of the base 128GB WiFi models, the cheapest configurations available, but you'll find more options in the chart below.

iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) 128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB 2TB WiFi $799 / £749 $899 / £849 $1,099 / £1,049 $1,499 / £1,399 $1,899 / £1,749 Cellular $999 / £899 $1,099 / £999 $1,299 / £1,199 $1,699 / £1,549 $2,099 / £1,899

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) 128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB 2TB WiFi $1,099 / £999 $1,199 / £1,099 $1,399 / £1,299 $1,799 / £1,649 $2,199 / £1,999 Cellular $1,299 / £1,149 $1,399 / £1,249 $1,599 / £1,449 $1,999 / £1,799 $2,399 / £2,149

