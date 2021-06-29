The best cheap gaming keyboard 2021 - membrane and mechanical decks for less than $50

Finding the right cheap gaming keyboard can be a challenge at the best of times. While it's true that not everyone has hundreds to drop on something cutting edge - and affordable peripherals have come a long way in recent years - there are a few things to know before making the choice.

Firstly, it's highly unlikely that you would be able to find a good-quality wireless model from a trusted brand for less than $100. At the same time, the only other major constraint of cheap gaming keyboards is in the build quality. This applies to whether the unit utilizes a plastic membrane or mechanical microswitches as well.

In this list, we've compiled some great cheap gaming keyboards that don't skimp on the features while also not breaking the bank. Everything's covered: quiet membrane-based keyboards, mechanical key-tappers, and alternatives to the now-ubiquitous RGB lighting.

If you're interested in more products (and have a bigger budget), we've got your back with our best gaming keyboards guide which touches on both the affordable options and the very best premium devices.

Best cheap gaming keyboards

(Image credit: Corsair)

Until very recently, the K55 was my keyboard of choice for well over three years. It may not look like much at first glance, but it's in the quiet execution of all the essential qualities of a gaming keyboard that it shines. There's responsive key action, bright lighting, and rugged build quality. That all combines to give this the edge over its similarly-priced competition.

The K55 is admittedly stripped back in its approach, but it does everything it needs to well without any compromises being made. Keep in mind that it's a membrane device, though - it utilizes rubber under the keycaps as opposed to mechanical switches. That means this isn't likely to be the keyboard for you if you're after something clicky.

Want something a little more advanced? Check out our Corsair K55 RGB Pro XT review.

(Image credit: Razer)

Much like the K55, the Razer Cynosa V2 is also membrane-based for a quiet and softer feel. The star of the show here - as with other Razer keyboards - is the company's Chroma RGB lighting, which, while a bit more basic than the visual effects found in the pricier models, still looks impressive.

This particular Cynosa is built with the purpose of being dust and spill-resistant, so it's unlikely to short out if you accidentally splash a can of cloudy lemonade over it (as I can, unfortunately, attest to with other keyboards that did not survive contact with drinks).

Ultimately, if you're after a Razer device and don't want to spend a C-note or more (preferring a quiet but responsive feel), the Cynosa V2 can certainly fill that gap.

Read more: Razer Cynosa V2 review

(Image credit: HyperX)

The HyperX Alloy Core RGB is another quiet keyboard, but this time it is decidedly understated - even with all the flashing lights. Speaking of that RGB, things are a little more straightforward. This is ideal for those who would prefer to set something quickly that looks good without tweaking things endlessly like with the aforementioned Chroma software.

Also included as standard are the dedicated media keys, featuring easy access to volume and playback control in a place that's unobtrusive.

The Alloy Core isn't a keyboard that's going to turn many heads, but it's more than serviceable about everything it does.

(Image credit: Havit)

You may think that getting a mechanical keyboard for this kind of money would yield poor results, but this Havit model shows that it can be done. The blue microswitches make for that typical loud and clicky feedback that's exactly what you're after in a device like this.

Its form factor is something to note as well; it takes up only the essential space needed to accommodate the keys with little room for anything else, resulting in a slender look. You can also bag it with a high-DPI RGB mouse - perfect for those wanting a high-quality setup at an affordable price point.

(Image credit: Logitech)

5. Logitech K845 The best non-RGB cheap mechanical gaming keyboard Build: Mechanical | Size: Full-size | Wireless: No | Weight: 27.2oz / 1.7lbs £72.87 View at Amazon £72.87 View at Amazon Bright light backlight Three microswitch options Aluminium chassis It may look plain to some

Here's one for fans of a more subtle approach without RGB lighting, but still benefiting from the advantages of microswitches over membrane at the core. This Logitech build is constructed out of aluminum with a sturdy frame, as well as a full row of function keys and a bright white backlight (which can be customized).

The K845 comes in three different variants based on the color of the switches, resulting in differing responsiveness - red (best for typing), brown (clicky but quiet), and blue (unashamedly loud and clicky). Whatever your preference, whether purely for gaming or doubling up as a working keyboard, there's an option for all tastes.

(Image credit: Razer)

6. Razer BlackWidow Lite A fantastic looking tenkeyless gaming keyboard Build: Mechanical | Size: TKL (80%) | Wireless: No | Weight: 23.2oz / 1.45lbs £63.49 View at Amazon 451 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Gorgeous aesthetics Tenkeyless Responsive mechanical click Could be too small for some

We know that calling a $90 gaming keyboard 'budget' might not gel with some people, but given that the mean price of mid-tier to high-end options typically ranges from $150 onwards, this isn't too bitter of a pill to swallow. Plus, the all-white design and slim look help set the Lite out from Razer's other offerings.

If you're familiar with laptop keyboards, the majority of those don't feature the number pad to the right of the arrow keys. Obviously, for their size, that's done to keep things as small as possible, but for desktops, it's becoming more of a trend these days and is known as TKL (Tenkeyless). What this means for the user is that the Lite is compact but doesn't concede on features of the full-size models, especially with its orange microswitches for a tactile but quiet feel. If you're after something mechanical that stands out from the crowd and don't mind spending a little extra, this could be something really special in your setup.

If you've had a thorough look through and found that the BlackWidow Lite and Cynosa caught your eye, we have the perfect roundup to accommodate your next steps with our best Razer keyboards guide, featuring the best of the house of green.