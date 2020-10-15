The Batman set video teases friendly rivalry with Catwoman

Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader was spotted teaming up with Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman in a video from the set of The Batman . While the stunning first trailer showed a brief scuffle between the pair, the new footage suggests they’ll have a friendly rivalry as the duo cruise alongside each other on matching motorbikes.

Another set of images sees the two preparing to climb aboard the two bikes, offering a close-up look at the costumes. Holy utility belt Batman! The moody vigilante clearly has plenty of gadgets for his war on crime – just because this seems to be stripped back take on the Dark Knight doesn’t mean he can’t have some fancy toys. And no, before the age-old argument about Batman’s rule against firearms starts, that probably isn’t a pistol strapped to his leg.

Batman and Catwoman filming scenes earlier today in north #Liverpool. #TheBatman 🦇 📹 @ljwr_ pic.twitter.com/zE5sm3A35ZOctober 13, 2020

they were moving around quickly and when they were stood still it was the wrong angle lol so you can’t see properly but the Batsuit is FULL of gadgets! #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/s2lzqUSShVOctober 13, 2020

Catwoman’s costume also seems relatively simple with a grey and black leather look, pairing well with Pattinson’s outfit. The DC FanDome trailer only revealed a brief glimpse of Catwoman’s mask; perhaps she’ll add a proper set of ears to her cowl? Master Wayne is clearly great at putting an outfit together, so perhaps he’ll add something to her wardrobe if they end up together.

Meeting each other’s parents might be an issue, especially since previous set photos suggested Catwoman has a father/daughter dynamic with John Turturro’s infamous mob boss, Carmine Falcone . And the less we say about Thomas and Martha Wayne the better...