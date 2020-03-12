The Batman: Peter Sarsgaard shares more details on his mysterious role

Peter Sarsgaard has been dropping crumbs for Batman fans. The actor – who has been busy promoting his new series Interrogation – will portray District Attorney Gil Colson in The Batman . Don’t recognise the name? That’s because there’s no established character in the DC universe called Gil Colson – but that hasn’t stopped fans speculating.

Sarsgaard revealed Stephen Colbert on The Late Show: “I’m basically a politician that has trouble telling the truth.” The host jokingly replied, “What a novel idea.” Oof.

Before Sarsgaard’s character name was revealed, fans speculated he may be playing Harvey Dent/Two-Face. Whilst director Matt Reeves insists he’s playing a wholly new character, there’s nothing to say the filmmaker won’t pull a Joker and have the mysterious Gil Colson become a Two-Face inspired villain. After all, Harvey Dent was also a D.A for Gotham City...

(Image credit: Warner Bros/Matt Reeves)

Whoever Gil Coulson is, one thing we know for sure is that he won’t be on Bats’ side. Colbert went on to ask who Sarsgaard’s children might prefer between himself and the character his wife, Maggie Gyllenhaal, played in The Dark Knight. The actor replied: “Her character is lovely, I’m a pretty distasteful person in it. The guy in this is not very nice.”

In other The Batman news, Reeves has continued to tease us with exciting reveals, including a first look at Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader in costume and his rather suave-looking Batmobile. The movie also stars Zoe Kravitz, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, and Jeffrey Wright. We’re quietly praying for a Selina Kyle/Catwoman costume reveal, but whatever tidbit the team drops next, our excitement isn’t dropping anytime soon.

The Batman reaches cinemas June 25, 2021. Meanwhile, you can catch Peter Sarsgaard in Interrogation on CBS All Access now.