Jonah Hill is no longer a part of The Batman cast

Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight is looking for a new villainous foil after news emerged that Jonah Hill – previously tapped as a frontrunner for either The Penguin or The Riddler – won’t be part of The Batman cast.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit revealed that “[Warner Bros] and the actor were too far apart on a deal,” despite reports in September suggesting that he had entered talks to star opposite Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves’ reboot.

It may have been a case of jumping the gun, however. Variety states that the two parties were only “very early in negotiations” and that “a deal was far from closing.”

Attention now turns to who will be next in line to step into the fishy flippers of The Penguin or carry the smarmy smirk of The Riddler. Forbes is of the belief that “a host of other villains” will feature alongside at least one of the two, making this a veritable rogues’ gallery and who’s who of Gotham’s most infamous criminals.

A handful of other leading players have already been confirmed or are close to joining The Batman. Alongside Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman is Zoe Kravitz, who recently signed on to play Selina Kyle/Catwoman. Jeffrey Wright is also in talks to play Commissioner Gordon (via The Hollywood Reporter), a role previously held by Gary Oldman in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy.

While it still isn’t clear who Batman will be facing off against in Pattinson’s debut under the cowl, Jonah Hill’s departure seemingly won’t be a death knell for an already-stacked cast. After all, there are plenty more fish in the sea.

The Batman is set to release on June 25, 2021.

Yes, 2021 is *ages* away. Still, there are plenty more new movies on the way before then to look forward to.