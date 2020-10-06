The Batman and other DC movies delayed as The Matrix 4 release date moved forward

In another huge wave of release date delays, Warner Brothers has shifted the release dates for most of its major releases due to uncertainty related to the coronavirus pandemic. Only Wonder Woman 1984 remains in 2020, holding tight to a Christmas Day release.

Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of sci-fi epic Dune was originally meant to come out this December, but has been pushed back to October 2021, taking the slot originally earmarked for Robert Pattinson’s debut as the Caped Crusader. The Batman is now expected to grace our screens in March 2022 instead. With Dune and Wes Anderson’s quirky comedy-drama The French Dispatch now both moved to next year, 2020 will be the first year since 2014 without a new Timothée Chalamet release. We’re crying into our peaches.

Unfortunately, there are more DC delays, with the Ezra Miler-led The Flash being shifted back five months from June to November 2022. We’ll have to wait until June 2023 before we get to see Shazam sequel Fury of the Gods, while Black Adam – Dwayne Johnson’s entry into the superhero genre – no longer has a release date.

It’s not all doom and gloom! Wonder Woman 1984 remains on track while Lana Wachowski’s currently untitled Matrix 4, which will see Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity, has been brought forward from April 2022 to December next year. So, there are some silver linings on the horizon – but patience is a virtue.

In other more pressing delays, No Time to Die has been moved from it’s November release date to April next year, leading to a wave of cinemas across the UK and US closing down for the foreseeable future. Check out all the updated movie release dates for 2020 here.