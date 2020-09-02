The main Archie title is on a surprise hiatus after 78-year-run

During the pandemic, it's good to check on friends you haven't heard from in a while. For us, we've been checking in on Archie Comics' flagship title Archie, which hasn't been seen in a while - and won't be until at least the end of the year.

(Image credit: Laura Braga (Archie Comics))

In March, like virtually every other comic book, Archie took a hiatus as comic book distribution to stores was shut down. It threw a wrench in the planned finale of the current story-arc with Katy Keene, but that eventually came out in late July when comic distribution began working again.

But since then.... well, there's been no sign of Archie.

Prior to the onset of COVID-19, Archie Comics planned for the Archie title to take at least a two-month break in May and June. Archie #713, which was solicited to arrive April 22, ultimately went on sale July 29 - and no further issues have been announced, solicited, or even teased since.

Archie #713 culminated with a major change - Archie's girlfriend Katy Keene deciding to stay in New York City and pursue her career, with Riverdale's redheaded teen going back home. The issue ended on a cliffhanger, with a morose Archie being surprised with a text from Josie (of the Pussycats) saying they "make a great team!" and asks if they can collaborate on music together.

(Image credit: Paul Renaud (Archie Comics))

Newsarama has learned that plans for the main Archie title are in a bit of flux due to the pandemic, and no future issues are planned at least through the end of November.

This would be a rough patch for the Archie comic book series, which has been published continuously since 1942. In 2015 the series was re-launched with a new #1, but it reverted back to its legacy numbering in 2018.

