Texas Chainsaw Massacre multiplayer game in the works from Friday the 13th publishers

A Texas Chainsaw Massacre multiplayer game is in development from Sumo Nottingham and Gun Interactive, the publisher behind the 2017 asymmetrical multiplayer game Friday the 13th: The Game.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre game made its debut with a creepy cinematic trailer at The Game Awards 2021. It's business as usual for Leatherface - it's dusk, flies are buzzing as an old fuzzy radio talks in the background, and he has a few unfortunate victims trapped in his dungeon of a home. The trailer ends with a close-up of the famous killer's face as he revs up his iconic chainsaw.

There's no release date yet, but the trailer confirms that the project is "a multiplayer horror game based on true events," a reference to the 1974 classic horror film's opening sequence.

This story is developing...