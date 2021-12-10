Telltale reassures The Wolf Among Us 2 fans that news is coming "soon"

By published

Look out for an update in the next few weeks

The Wolf Among Us
(Image credit: Telltale Games)

News on The Wolf Among Us 2 will be coming "soon," reassures developer Telltale Games.

Just yesterday at The Game Awards 2021 in L.A., Telltale Games unveiled their take on The Expanse as a narrative-driven video game adaptation. The developer recognized that fans of theirs were perhaps expecting an update on The Wolf Among Us 2, which was announced all the way back in 2019, and so put out the following statement just below.

See more

In the blog post attached to the tweet, Telltale further delves into the ongoing development of The Wolf Among Us 2. The developer acknowledged that the sequel was originally announced as going into pre-production over two years ago, and while they didn't have anything to show for it at The Game Awards yesterday, The Wolf Among Us 2 will feature in the next issue of Game Informer, which hits shelves in just a few weeks.

This is no doubt incredibly welcome news for those who've been anxiously waiting news of The Wolf Among Us 2. Fears surrounding the absence of the sequel wouldn't be without merit, however, as The Wolf Among Us 2 appeared to be canned back in 2019 when Telltale laid off all its staff back in September 2018. A year later in 2019, Telltale would effectively be revived through an acquisition by LCG Entertainment.

As a result, development of The Wolf Among Us 2 was back on, with Telltale confirming in December 2020 that instead of an episodic approach, it was being developed as one unbroken game. That's the last we heard of the sequel to the beloved original series at Telltale, but there's not long to wait now before we get a brand new look at The Wolf Among Us 2.

Check out our guide to the best game stories for some single-player action to tide you over until the new reveal from Telltale.

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.