Telltale reassures The Wolf Among Us 2 fans that news is coming "soon"

News on The Wolf Among Us 2 will be coming "soon," reassures developer Telltale Games.

Just yesterday at The Game Awards 2021 in L.A., Telltale Games unveiled their take on The Expanse as a narrative-driven video game adaptation. The developer recognized that fans of theirs were perhaps expecting an update on The Wolf Among Us 2, which was announced all the way back in 2019, and so put out the following statement just below.

TO ALL OUR AWESOME #TWAU2 FANS OUT THERE:We want to assure you that we will have something for you soon. Unfortunately, the timing just didn’t work out for #TheGameAwards. READ THIS: https://t.co/n1XstoIVC1(& get ready for the next issue of @gameinformer!)December 10, 2021 See more

In the blog post attached to the tweet, Telltale further delves into the ongoing development of The Wolf Among Us 2. The developer acknowledged that the sequel was originally announced as going into pre-production over two years ago, and while they didn't have anything to show for it at The Game Awards yesterday, The Wolf Among Us 2 will feature in the next issue of Game Informer, which hits shelves in just a few weeks.

This is no doubt incredibly welcome news for those who've been anxiously waiting news of The Wolf Among Us 2. Fears surrounding the absence of the sequel wouldn't be without merit, however, as The Wolf Among Us 2 appeared to be canned back in 2019 when Telltale laid off all its staff back in September 2018. A year later in 2019, Telltale would effectively be revived through an acquisition by LCG Entertainment.

As a result, development of The Wolf Among Us 2 was back on, with Telltale confirming in December 2020 that instead of an episodic approach, it was being developed as one unbroken game. That's the last we heard of the sequel to the beloved original series at Telltale, but there's not long to wait now before we get a brand new look at The Wolf Among Us 2.

