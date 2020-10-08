Telling Lies creator Sam Barlow is actively pitching a follow-up to Silent Hill: Shattered Memories

Former Silent Hill: Shattered Memories writer Sam Barlow has revealed he's actively pitching game publishers on developing a follow-up to the 2009 game.

In the tweet below, Barlow off-handedly mentions that he's currently pitching a potential follow-up to Silent Hill: Shattered Memorises. Barlow doesn't let any further details slip on what a potential successor to the 2009 game released for the Wii would actually entail.

TFW an interviewer asks what you'd do to make a Shattered Memories follow-up today but you can't tell them because you're currently pitching that thing pic.twitter.com/ztnbcjjBckOctober 7, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, Barlow also mentions that this theoretical Silent Hill: Shattered Memories sequel isn't what he's currently hard at work on. "NB: this is *not* @halfmermaid Project A (also spooky and awesome) it's the next, next game," the creator says on Twitter. "Forcing your entire network of friends and acquaintances to wishlist P is a (free!) downpayment on the SHSM successor, also known as Project Door Peek™."

Silent Hill: Shattered Memories was actually a retelling of the original Silent Hill story, but with some new twists. It still followed the story of Harry Mason searching for his missing daughter in the town of Silent Hill, but has an array of different supporting characters, endings, and has a different plot altogether after the original set-up. Publisher by Konami in 2009 for the Wii, Shattered Memories would eventually come to the PSP and PS2 less than a year later in 2010, and appeared as a PSN game in Europe in 2014.

As for the future of the Silent Hill series, it's really anyone's guess as to what's going on at Konami. Repeated rumors have claimed a Silent Hill revival is being developed at Konami as a PS5 exclusive game, but we've yet to see any evidence supporting the rumors.

