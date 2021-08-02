Team Asobi says it's working on its “most ambitious game yet” on new website

Astro’s Playroom developer Team Asobi has launched a new website that says it's working on its “most ambitious game yet.”

The Japan-based PlayStation studio that also developed Astro Bot: Rescue Mission for PSVR has launched a new website that gives fans a little more information about their next project.

As spotted by Gematsu , located on Team ASOBI's About Us page you’ll find the sentence: “We're currently hard at work on our most ambitious game yet!” What this game is hasn’t been officially announced yet, however, we do know that it is set to be a 3D action game thanks to a job listing found on the company’s LinkedIn page.

Our new website has launched today. Come and check it out!本日、ウェブサイトを解禁！ぜひチェックしてみてください。https://t.co/xaquH4q7u3 pic.twitter.com/MBMrmDT2v6August 2, 2021 See more

Speaking of jobs, the new website also contains 13 job listings ranging from gameplay programmer, game designer, various programmers, artists, and audio designers - with many of these adverts asking for talented individuals to work on their aforementioned “3D action game.”

The studio previously announced in June that it was evolving its studio in an official PlayStation blog post where they unveiled a new studio logo and stated: “Following the release of Astro’s Playroom for PlayStation 5, Team ASOBI is now spreading its wings and growing bigger!” The team reassured fans of their previous works however that they plan to continue delivering the “PlayStation magic and innovation” they’re known for despite gaining more success.

Along with a new website, Team ASOBI also launched new social media platforms including Twitter and Instagram where they shared updates surrounding the studio as well as an insight into the development process of their games.

If this is the first time you’re hearing about this studio, here’s the rundown. Team Asobi is a division of PlayStation and is based in Tokyo, Japan. It developed Astro’s Playroom, a PS5 exclusive 3D platformer that is pre-installed on every PS5 console and was designed to show off the PS5’s capabilities to its new owners, as well as the VR game Astro Bot: Rescue Mission which also worked as a demo to showcase the PS4’s Dualshock controller’s abilities.