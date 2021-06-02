Taylor Swift joins the cast of David O. Russell's new star-studded movie

Taylor Swift is heading back to the big screen – the singer-songwriter has joined the cast of David O. Russell's next movie, as confirmed by Collider .

She's in good company, too. The cast already includes – deep breath – Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Robert De Niro, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Alessandro Nivola. Phew.

Aside from this absolutely stacked cast, not much is known about the movie yet, with plot details being kept tightly under wraps. However, we do know that it's a period movie – set photos from earlier this year showed Robbie, Bale, and Washington dressed in what appears to be prohibition-era suits and hats. That's about all we've got to go on at the moment.

The movie was supposed to start production in April 2020 before the pandemic caused a shutdown of filming, but things finally got going in January this year. After a fairly consistent output of new movies in the early '10s, Russell has had a relatively long time out of the director’s chair – this is his first project since the Jennifer Lawrence-led Joy , about a self-made millionaire, six years ago.

Swift last appeared in 2019's Cats alongside Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, and Jason Derulo – based on the musical of the same name, she played Bombalurina. She made her movie debut back in 2010 with the rom-com Valentine's Day , and she's also had roles in the animated movie The Lorax and dystopian drama The Giver . Swift starred in the documentaries Miss Americana and Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, the former for Netflix and the latter for Disney Plus, too.

She's best known for her music, though, and Swift has released nine studio albums since her self-titled debut in 2006 – the most recent being Folklore and Evermore, which were both released in 2020. She's won a whole host of awards for her music, including 11 Grammys and 25 Billboard Music Awards, the most of any female artist.