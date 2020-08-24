Tasha's Cauldron of Everything is the biggest update for D&D in years - and you can pre-order it now

A huge change to the rules of D&D is coming, and we've got Tasha's Cauldron of Everything to thank. Set to launch later in the year, this rulebook allows players to break free from character racial traits while adding new sub-classes, spells, and customizable origins. It'll be released in November 17 2020, and you can pre-order the book now.

Serving as a follow-up to Xanathar's Guide to Everything, Tasha's Cauldron of Everything aims to provide readers with tools that'll enrich their games via new and revised mechanics. It also features in-universe notes from Dungeons & Dragons magic-user Tasha, AKA the demi-god Iggwilv. Having been created decades ago by Gary Gygax, one of the luminaries behind D&D, Tasha is among the game's longest-running characters. Despite having served as a rival to players throughout the years, she's more complex than your average, straight-up villain. Indeed, she was once an adventuring hero in the popular setting of Greyhawk.

This time, she's bringing us some new rules to play with. Chief among them are customizable origins (not unlike the Heroic Chronicles from Explorer's Guide to Wildemount) that allow you to create lineages. In other words, you can make a personalized backstory not constrained by strict racial traits that give bonuses depending on whether you're an elf, half-orc, or something else entirely.

Speaking of which, you'll now be able to alter those racial options. As explained by Jeremy Crawford, principal rules designer of D&D, Tasha's Cauldron of Everything "allows you to take some of the traits in your character's race... and modify those traits so that you can better reflect the story you have in mind".

Because there's been criticism of D&D's racial traits system in recent months, seeing that addressed is a welcome change (especially with a new adventure on the way in the form of Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden and the revised Curse of Strahd Revamped).

Other significant additions are new magic items, group patrons that send your party on missions, and classes like the artificer that have been revised to fit any setting. In addition, this rulebook adds puzzles that can be slotted into your adventure, Dungeon Master rules for magical areas, and sidekicks that help fill out a party with fewer players.

