Take a look at the full Assassin's Creed Odyssey map, it's even bigger than Origins

If you thought the Assassin's Creed Origins map was big, wait until you see the size of the Assassin's Creed Odyssey map. It's one hell of a big beastie. It incorporates a tonne of Greek islands, including Lesbos, Mykanos, Kos, Kephallonia and more, but also the mainland Greece. We've been told that it's "bigger" than Assassin's Creed Origins' map, although actual specifics at present aren't being confirmed.

Take a look:

And if you're scoffing at the idea that any AC game could feature a map bigger than Assassin's Creed Origins, just remember that Odyssey features open-world naval exploration, so all that big blue is also part of the map. That all makes up to be one rather large game.

Here are all the regions and islands included:

Kythera Island

Thera

Messara

Pephka

Anaphi

Nisyros

Kos

Melos

Hydrea

Paros

Naxos

Mykonos

Delos

Seriphos

Keos

Samos

Andros

Chios

Lesbos

Lemnos

Skyros

Euboea

Kephallonia

Makedonia (mainland)

Malis (mainland)

Phokis (mainland)

Lokris (mainland)

Boeotia (mainland)

Megaris (mainland)

Attika (mainland)

Korinthia (mainland)

Achaia (mainland)

Elis (mainland)

Arkadia (mainland)

Argolis (mainland)

Messenia (mainland)

Lakonia (mainland)

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is out October 5 on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

