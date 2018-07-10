Swap your shotguns for laser blasters, because Far Cry 5: Lost on Mars launches next week

Continuing the Far Cry 5 tradition of turning the chaos up to 11, the game's new standalone DLC, Lost on Mars, has you taking your survival skills to the alien population of the red planet on July 17. All that stands between Earth and an alien invasion is your former guns-for-hire pilot Nick Rye and explosives fan (and Far Cry regular) Hurk Drubman Jr.

As you can see from the teaser trailer, this adventure is a far cry from the picturesque lakes and mountains of Hope County, Montana, swapping the American wilderness for rocky terrain and massive aliens. Playing as Rye, you'll get a few new tools to help you survive, including a jetpack and weaponry with promising names and capabilities. From Ubisoft's blog:

"The single-shot Blaster of Disaster, the Hellfire (which fires 15 bouncing laser balls), and the Morphinator, a fearsome weapon that turns your enemies into explosive, arachnid-attracting cows."

The expansions also adds a bunch of new toys for creators in the Far Cry Arcade, which is great news for anyone who loves building levels - or lazy fun vampires like myself, who enjoy having endless new levels to play. Prepare to see lots of Mars-themed experiments from your favorite level builders as soon as the DLC launches.

Lost on Mars can be purchased as a standalone DLC, but if you have Far Cry 5's season pass or the Gold Edition, you'll get it for zero dollars. This is the second of three promised DLC drops from Ubisoft, with the third - Dead Living Zombies (which places you and a co-op teammate at the whim of a B-movie director) - due sometime in August.