Super Smash Bros. Ultimate gets a Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity event this week

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is getting a special event to celebrate Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity , with three new spirits based on familiar characters coming to the Spirit Board.

Nintendo's official Japanese-language Smash Bros. account broke the news this week, revealing that the five-day event will begin on Friday. You'll be able to challenge fighters inspired by a trio of warriors from Age of Calamity: the young ninja Impa takes the form of Sheik as a 3-star spirit, the helplessly adorable time-travelling Guardian called Terrako appears as ROB as a 1-star spirit, and Master Kohga lives his best villainous life as King K. Rool as a 2-star spirit.

Defeat their fighters before the event ends and you'll unlock the spirits of the three characters to use in Adventure Mode. The next Zelda Smash announcement we really need to hear is Urbosa coming as a DLC character in Fighters Pass Vol. 2, but this will help tide us over in the meantime. I would also accept Hestu - the Korok seed maraca guy from Breath of the Wild - as a new challenger in the event that scheduling conflicts prevent Urbosa from appearing.

While we're still waiting to hear pretty much anything more about the Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel , crossover events like these and Age of Calamity itself are helping to keep Zelda fans busy until then.