Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury trailer is filled with cats

The new Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury trailer explores the latter part of the title: Bowser's always had a temper, but his Fury drives the action in a whole new adventure being added to the game.

For some reason, Bowser has become gigantic (even more so than usual) and developed even more powerful flame breath in Bowser's Fury. Fortunately, Mario will have some unexpected assistance from Bowser Jr. as he works to take down the king of the Koopas once again. Bowser Jr. rides his tiny Koopa Clown Car into action and the trailer shows him using his Magic Paintbrush to both attack enemies and sketch out secrets in stages. It sounds like Bowser's Fury won't include the same support for up to four-player co-op as the standard Super Mario 3D World stages , so Mario will need all the help he can get.

The trailer ends with Mario getting ready to go toe-to-toe-bean against Bowser with an upgrade of his own, powered by an extra-large Super Bell. Not only does he become a truly tremendous Cat Mario, he also gets what is essentially Super Saiyan hair. I mean, he's probably supposed to look like a lion, but that is some Goku stuff going on right there.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is headed to Nintendo Switch on February 12. If playing the best 3D Mario (that's right, I said it) on Switch is enough to get you to finally pick up Nintendo's latest console, make sure you keep an eye out for the Mario Red & Blue edition Switch that's also coming out the same day.