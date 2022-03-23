Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed to 2023

Rocksteady's shooter is coming a little later than planned

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been delayed to Spring 2023.

The announcement came earlier today from Sefton Hill, creative director and co-founder of Rocksteady, who're currently hard at work on the Suicide Squad adaptation. Although Hill announced the unfortunate delay of the upcoming Suicide Squad game out of 2022 and into Spring 2023, he thanked eager players for their patience in waiting a little longer.

Previously, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was on the hook to launch at some point later this year in 2022. However, rumblings over the last few months claimed that Rocksteady had already decided to delay the forthcoming shooter out of this year and into 2023. Now, the reports on the game have been confirmed, and Kill the Justice League has been officially delayed.

If you're in the dark about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, it's a co-op action game where up to four friends ally together as Harley Quinn, King Shark, Captain Boomerang, and Deadshot to take on the other titular group of heroes. So far at least, we've seen our antiheroes fighting the likes of the Flash, who ran absolute circles around the group.

It's a fair bet that other DC heroes are going to be appearing alongside the Suicide Squad, quite possibly in their crosshairs. Superman already popped on artwork for Rocksteady's game back when it was revealed, and considering the studio's history with Batman games, could the Caped Crusader be making an appearance in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

