Stream Futurama online: how to watch every season from any country

Good news everyone! Unlike our favorite red-headed, accidentally-frozen pizza delivery boy, you don’t have to wait 1000 years to visit New New York and experience the adventures of Fry and the gang in Futurama. Here’s everything you need to know to stream Futurama online and watch the best delivery crew of the year 3000.

There are technically 7 seasons of Matt Groening's second most iconic TV show to keep you occupied (although many streaming services list them as 10 seasons due to the multiple mid-season breaks the show had). That’s a lot of episodes of Fry and Leela’s will-they-won’t-they relationship, Bender’s attitude and Scruffy being... Well, Scruffy.

Unlike Professor Farnsworth, Futurama has aged incredibly well, Season 4’s episode ‘Jurassic Bark,’ more affectionately known as the ‘walking on sunshine,’ episode will make you feel things you didn’t know a cartoon could make you feel. On a lighter note, the episode ‘Roswell That Ends Well’ focuses heavily on one of the show's funniest [debateable - Ed] characters, Dr. Zoidberg (can I get a woop woop woop?!)

It is easily one of the most quotable TV shows around, and fortunately for you, there are plenty of places to watch it! If that's still not enough Futurama for you, check out 9 odd things we now know about Futurama .

Stream Futurama in the USA

$5.99 a month at Hulu

For just $5.99 a month, you get access to Hulu’s basic package, which includes every season of Futurama. Meaning, not only can you catch up with the latest episodes, but you can go back to the very first season for a nostalgic blast from the past. Hulu also includes the movie-length episodes from Season 5.

Watch Futurama online in Canada

$15.99 per season on iTunes

Unfortunately, the only options to watch Futurama online in Canada are to purchase each season individually for as low as $15.99, using either iTunes, Google Play, or Microsoft. For a much cheaper option, we suggest using a VPN. You will be able to stream every season of Futurama online by using a VPN and checking out Hulu instead (more details below).

Stream Futurama in the UK

From £7.99 a month at Prime Video

If you sign up for a 1-month rolling contract with Prime Video, you'll pay as little as £7.99 to stream Futurama online. And that's for every season too. Or if you want to get the same great viewing options as people in the US, we'd recommend the Hulu route mentioned earlier in this article by using a VPN as this will allow you to access US content as if you lived over there, giving you every episode of Futurama at your fingertips.

Stream Futurama online in Australia

From $49 a month at Foxtel

Unfortunately for Australian viewers, the price for streaming can get pretty steep. Prices start at $49 a month for the most basic Foxtel deal that includes Futurama, but you'll only be getting one season.

Another deal including movies and Netflix is currently on offer for $59 a month instead of $86. For the cheapest option, and to be able to watch every season, we'd suggest taking a look at the US option we mentioned earlier with Hulu, and using a VPN to get your device to think you're in the US too - it'll work out much cheaper than the Foxtel option and you'll be able to watch all seasons of Futurama with no issues.

How to watch Futurama from anywhere else

Via an Express VPN sub from just $5.49/£5.91 a month

If you're trying to watch every season of Futurama from somewhere not mentioned above, grabbing yourself a US Hulu package, will be one of the cheapest options for you. If you're outside of the US, connecting with a VPN will not only put all your favorite shows at your fingertips by allowing you to appear as if you're in a different country, but it'll also offer a secure server for your device. Meaning you can tune your IP address to a US location and access their services without geoblocks. After testing a wide range of VPN options, and writing the best VPN, and best VPN for Netflix guides, we found ExpressVPN to be our favorite. With a massive selection of reliable server locations to connect to around the world and reassuring privacy options, there's a lot to love about Express VPN. Plus, you can set up automatic protection on any public WiFi system, making it safer than ever to browse and shop online on the go. Follow these simple steps to get set up within minutes to watch Futurama online: 1: Get a cheap VPN installed. There's a great offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (shorter packages are available too). ExpressVPN works on a massive range of devices like laptops, MacBooks, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, iPhone, Android mobiles and more. ExpressVPN is also offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, which is great if you change your mind and decide the VPN isn't for you. 2: Connect to a US server. While you can connect to a server from any of the countries that we have laid out above, a US server will likely prove to be the easiest for watching Futurama online. 3: Head over to Hulu. Once you set your location, head over to Hulu to buy access to the service. And don't forget, you can cancel Hulu at any time, there's no long-term contract to be tied to.