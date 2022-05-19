Major Stranger Things spoilers have hit the internet – and the Duffer brothers are not happy

Major Stranger Things season 4 plot points have leaked online.

In an effort to promote the upcoming batch of episodes, Netflix commissioned a Monopoly board pegged to the new season. However, the board game has been released early, and images of the game's cards reveal significant plot points.

The Duffer brothers, who created the show, are said to have had a "total meltdown" after the spoilers become a talking point on Reddit forums, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Sources told the publication that the duo were not consulted about the game and the spoiler-averse pair were displeased about the mishap.

A Reddit post dedicated to the leaks claims the game was bought from a "nationally recognized retailer and purchased fair and square by a consumer. Nobody stole it; nobody leaked a sample." The authenticity of the purchase remains unverified, though online retailers continue to advertise the old Stranger Things Monopoly boards, rather than the one tieing into season 4.

The reason for the leak remains unclear, though the sheer breadth of a show like Stranger Things likely means that it was a simple mistake somewhere along the line. "Lessons have been learned and, I expect, there will be more cohesion going into season 5," a source noted to THR.

Whatever the case, Stranger Things spoilers are now online – and you should be wary. The first half of season 4 arrives on May 27, so not long to wait to find out what happens to Eleven and the gang. In the lead up to the new episodes, we spoke to David Harbour about what's to come.

"Hopper's been on a journey," the actor tells Total Film in a new interview. "He's had a bit of a redemptive arc, and he hit a point where his control issues around his daughter were destroying him. They were destroying his relationships. He didn't really know how to be and he needed to die to be resurrected as this other thing.

"I think the way he starts season 4... he's like a baby, he's got a shaved head, he's all thin. But we see this thing awaken in him as a prisoner, this warrior spirit – and that's been in him since the beginning. We need that guy more than ever because the evil is getting so sophisticated and complex."

While we wait for Stranger Things season 4 to arrive on Netflix, check out the best Netflix shows streaming right now.