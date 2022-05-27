Stranger Things fans react to season 4 – and they're already loving newbie Eddie Munson

Stranger Things season 4 has finally landed on Netflix after a patience-testing three years – and even though we've only been given the first seven episodes, it's safe to say that longtime fans are excited.

Set six months after the events of season 3, which ended with Jim Hopper (David Harbour) being thrown in a Russian prison and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) leaving Hawkins with Will (Noah Schnapp) and his family, Stranger Things season 4 sees the gang face "a new and horrifying supernatural threat." Before long, they stumble across "a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

Each episode is over an hour long, and the mid-season finale clocks in at a hefty 98 minutes, so it's likely to take even the most keen of fans a couple of days to watch them all. That said, many people have already tuned into the first few, and here's what they've been saying about them on social media...

"WHY IS STRANGER THINGS SO GOOD IT'S TRULY A MASTERPIECE," one Twitter user gushed (opens in new tab), as another wrote (opens in new tab): "Dude I'm freaking out. This season of Stranger Things genuinely has me shaking. It's so good."

"Just finished episode one of #StrangerThings4 and holy shit! This is already looking to be the best season yet," a third added (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Netflix)

New character Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), the leader of the Dungeons & Dragons-loving Hellfire Club seemed to go down well, as someone said (opens in new tab): "I just finished watching Stranger Things 4 ep 1, and Lord help me, I love Eddie Munson more than I ever thought I would. What a weird little guy he has my whole heart."

Others seemed consumed with their worry for Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink), who finds herself a target of big bad Vecna as she struggles to move past her grief over her late stepbrother Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery).

"As a Max Mayfield fan first and a #strangerthings fan second, this series is really hurting," a concerned viewer tweeted (opens in new tab).

There seem to be few people who didn't love the first few episodes of Stranger Things season 4, mind, with one viewer arguing that this season didn't feel like previous ones. "I'm gonna be honest and I hate to say this but, season 4 is so unnecessary. The vibe is dead, I caught myself thinking, "This doesn't feel like Stranger Things anymore" :/ Really sad about how I feel," they explained (opens in new tab).

Another said (opens in new tab): "I used to think Stranger Things got better and better with each season but lowkey I’m on episode 3 and it’s kinda disappointing."

Check out some more online reactions below...

I'm on the 3rd episode of #StrangerThings4 and wow. So good!!! So many creepy elements. Yea this season is gonna be amazing!!! #StrangerThingsMay 27, 2022 See more

i’ve known eddie for 2 minutes and i’m literally obsessed with him. goodbye. #StrangerThings4May 27, 2022 See more

Can I just say how the Duffer Brothers are probably the most brilliant, talented, complex, focused, and determined pair in film today. #strangerthingsMay 27, 2022 See more

THE MUSIC, THE FLASHBACKS, THE PREVIOUS SEASONS REFERENCES. THAT WAS AMAZING #StrangerThingsMay 27, 2022 See more

steve, nancy, robin and eddie are a team i didn't think i'd need but can't live without now #StrangerThingsMay 27, 2022 See more

Never gonna be able to hear a clock chime again without thinking I’m gonna die 😂 #StrangerThings4 #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/QXmJRiTnniMay 27, 2022 See more

me: i’ve literally never been attracted to anyone in stranger things…Some mf named Eddie in episode one:#EDDIEMUNSON #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/P6f3HxdkjuMay 27, 2022 See more

Man I can’t believe it ended that quick , I had to restart it this season was to good I love the mileven connection Fr I love the whole Vecna thing I love the Russia story line etc! ! The bully awareness ,smoking , funny , scary ,crazy adventures #StrangerThings4 #strangerthingsMay 27, 2022 See more

My 4th season’s favs ❤️💙 #StrangerThings4 #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/CZmOT0XCLpMay 27, 2022 See more

Stranger Things 4 - Vol. 1 is available to stream now. Volume 2 is set to arrive on July 1. If you've already binge-watched all seven episodes, why not check out our list of the best Netflix shows for some viewing inspiration.