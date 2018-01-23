Stranger Things season 3 will have more Steve/Dustin scenes, less Will, and new "forces of evil"

Stranger Things season 3 is pretty much an unknown right now. Other than going back to Hawkins, Indiana with Joyce, Hopper, and the kids, we really know very little. Thankfully, Shawn Levy, one of the executive producers and long-time collaborator on the show, has opened up about what to expect – and, yes, that includes more Steve/Dustin scenes.

Speaking to Glamour (H/T Heroic Hollywood), Levy was able to tease just a bit about the pair that made up Stranger Things season 2’s low-key MVPs. “In season 2, it was all very cute and there was a funny factor to it because it was unexpected, but now that it is expected, I want to see [Steve and Dustin] connect more and be more familiar with each other,” Levy says, “I want them to have a connection like they’ve really had a connection for a year—like they’re brothers”

So, more of that budding bromance is in store. However, not everything will feel quite so familiar third time around. Will, for example, won’t be going through the wringer as much, the poor thing: “We’re going to give Will a break. We’re not going to put Will through hell for a third season in a row. He’ll be dealing with stuff, but he won’t be at rock bottom,” Levy reveals.

Of course, the kids are alright – but they’re nothing without a shadowy force to go up against. The Hawkins lab and, of course, the Upside Down has proved pretty prominent in years one and two. What next? It sounds like something completely fresh and frightening is coming; Levy sounds clear-cut: “We’re [going to be] dealing with forces of evil that are new.” New monsters? A Brenner-like figure? Puberty? Shows like this only deal in escalation, right? Uh-oh…

Change is a-coming. Don’t fear, though, Stranger Things isn’t breaking with its formula – at least in terms of episodes. You can expect “eight or nine” again according to Levy, although there’s going to be a lot to pack in by the sounds of it.

While you whittle away the hours waiting for Stranger Things season 3, be sure to check out our best fan theories, as well as why the show (probably) won’t be back until 2019.

Image: Netflix