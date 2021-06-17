Stranger in Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will feature a character you won't expect

Stranger in Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will feature a character you wouldn't expect to turn up.

This new information comes from a new interview with creative director Tetsuya Nomura, who spoke to Famitsu about the upcoming action game (and transcribed below by @aitaikimochi on Twitter). In the interview itself, Nomura says we should pay attention to information surrounding the Final Fantasy Origin at a later date, because the developers will reveal a character we might not necessarily be expecting.

It's a bit of information from Nomura that's both perplexing and intriguing at the same time (not that we should expect anything less from the famed Final Fantasy creative, mind you). If you're unfamiliar with the premise behind the new game, it's a brutal action-based spin-off from the original Final Fantasy, being developed by Nioh studio Team Ninja in collaboration with Square Enix.

This quote from Nomura raises a lot of interesting possibilities. Could we see another character from a different Final Fantasy game appearing in Final Fantasy Origins? Given what Final Fantasy 7 Remake is now doing in blending multiple timelines and realities together to bring established characters back into the fold, it's not exactly out of the question.

Right now, Stranger in Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is due to release at some point next year in 2022. Although it's going to be launching across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, the demo for the new action game is only currently available on Sony's next-gen console, where it's been battling data corruption issues over the past few days.

However, developer Team Ninja appears to have the issue under control. Earlier this week, the developer released patch 1.03 for the game, which finally allowed users to actually play the demo itself. Just earlier today, Square Enix revealed that the demo for Final Fantasy Origin would be available until next week on June 26, instead of the previous cut-off point of June 24.

