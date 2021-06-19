Stardew Valley's new Switch patch will address that "notorious mummified bat issue" and more

The latest patch for Stardew Valley on Nintendo Switch is now live.

The update seeks to address "a few bugs and crashes" that plague Stardew Valley on Twitch, as well as "the notorious mummified bat issue".

"The switch update today fixed a few bugs and crashes, and also fixed the notorious mummified bat issue," creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone announced via a brief tweet on Twitter earlier today (thanks, NintendoLife ).

ICYMI, the Stardew Valley 1.5 update is available now on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One. It adds a massive amount of content, including a new world region called Ginger Island and other new locations, a sunny new farm called "Beach Farm," split-screen local multiplayer, new character creation and dialogue options, a new quest involving multiple NPCs, new events, new minigames, new puzzles, bug fixes, and so much more.

The good news is that it's unlikely to be the final update, with Barone also suggesting that Stardew Valley 2 is a possibility as well.

"I would not be surprised if there's another Stardew Valley update, or multiple updates, or a Stardew Valley 2," Barone said at the time. "Who knows? There isn't currently a Stardew Valley 2; after 1.5, I'll decide what the next step for Stardew Valley is. But I would say there will probably be another step for Stardew Valley."

If you've been looking for something new to scratch your Stardew Valley itch, have you checked out the newly-announced Palia ? In her preview, Rachel explains that the developers behind the new PC game call it a community sim, "but the first thing your brain screams when you see it in action is Valheim meets Animal Crossing" and – like Stardew Valley – "gifting will be an important part of getting to know and wooing any potential Palia life partners", too.

"Think all the social, homebuilding parts of an RPG MMO, but as wholesome as a puppy who has had sensitivity training," she wrote. "Your customizable character will build and decorate a home, farm and fish, befriend and even romance NPCs, and have the chance to do it all with your friends by your side."