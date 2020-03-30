Popular

Stardew Valley fish: Every fish you can catch in the ocean, river, lake, and more

Every Stardew Valley fish in the game and how to catch them, including legendaries

Stardew Valley fishing
(Image credit: Stardew Valley wiki (Fandom))

If you're new to this world of farming and befriending villagers, one thing you can also venture out to accomplish is catch all of the Stardew Valley fish. From squid and stonefish to bream and blobfish, there's a lot of fish to find in Stardew Valley, some common, some much rarer, and even some legendary fish. Here are all of the Stardew Valley fish in the game, when they appear, and how to catch them.

How to catch fish in Stardew Valley

When you're fishing, there's a mini-game you need to partake in before you can catch a fish. A small window will appear with a fish icon and a bar; you need to tap a button to move the bar up and down, while keeping the fish inside the bar. A meter to the side will start to fill when it's inside, but will decrease when the bar and the icon don't overlap. Completely fill the meter to catch the fish, but if it decreases completely, the fish will escape.

Stardew Valley fish: Fishing Pole

Stardew Valley fish

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

These fish can be caught with a fishing pole.

FishLocationTimeSeasonWeather
PufferfishOcean12pm-4pmSummerSun
AnchovyOceanAnySpring/FallAny
TunaOcean6am-7pmSummer/WinterAny
SardineOcean6am-7pmSpring/Fall/WinterAny
BreamRiver (Town/Forest)6pm-2amAnyAny
Largemouth BassLake (Mountain)6am-7pmAnyAny
Smallmouth BassRiver (Town)/Pond (Forest)AnySpring/FallAny
Rainbow TroutRiver (Town/Forest)/Lake (Mountain)6am-7pmSummerSun
SalmonRiver (Town/Forest)6am-7pmFallAny
WalleyeRiver (Town/Forest)/Lake (Mountain)/Pond (Forest)12pm-2amFall (Winter with Rain Totem)Rain
PerchRiver (Town/Forest)/Lake (Mountain)/Pond (Forest)AnyWinterAny
CarpLake (Mountain)/Pond (Secret Woods)/SewersAnyAnyAny
CatfishRiver (Town/Forest)/Pond (Secret Woods)/Swamp (Witch's)6am-12amSpring/Fall (Spring/Summer in Secret Woods Pond)Rain
PikeRiver (Town/Forest)/Pond (Forest)AnySummer/WinterAny
SunfishRiver (Town/Forest)6am-7pmSpring/SummerSun/Wind
Red MulletOcean6am-7pmSummer/WinterAny
HerringOceanAnySpring/WinterAny
EelOcean4pm-2amSpring/FallRain
OctopusOcean6am-1pmSummerAny
Red SnapperOcean6am-7pmSummer/Fall (Winter with Rain Totem)Rain
SquidOcean6pm-2amWinterAny
Sea CucumberOcean6am-7pmFall/WinterAny
Super CucumberOcean6pm-2amSummer/FallAny
GhostfishMines (20F/60F)/Ghost dropsAnyAnyAny
StonefishMines (20F - need fishing level three)AnyAnyAny
Ice PipMines (60F - need fishing level five)AnyAnyAny
Lava EelMines (100F - need fishing level seven)AnyAnyAny
SandfishDesert6am-8pmAnyAny
Scorpion CarpDesert (need fishing level four)6am-8pmAnyAny
FlounderOcean6am-8pmSpring/SummerAny
Midnight CarpLake (Mountain)/Pond (Forest)10pm-2amFall/WinterAny
SturgeonLake (Mountain)6am-7pmSummer/WinterAny
Tiger TroutRiver (Town/Forest)6am-7pmFall/WinterAny
BullheadLake (Mountain)AnyAnyAny
TilapiaOcean6am-2pmSummer/FallAny
ChubRiver (Town/Forest)/Lake (Mountain)AnyAnyAny
DoradoRiver (Forest)6am-7pmSummerAny
AlbacoreOcean6am-11am/6pm-2amFall/WinterAny
ShadRiver (Town/Forest)9am-2amSpring/Summer/FallRain
LingcodRiver (Town/Forest)/Lake (Mountain)AnyWinterAny
HalibutOcean6am-11am/7pm-2amSpring/Summer/WinterAny
WoodskipPond (Secret Woods)/Farm (Forest)AnyAnyAny
Void SalmonSwamp (Witch's)AnyAnyAny
SlimejackMutant Bug LairAnyAnyAny

Stardew Valley fish: Crab Pot

Stardew Valley fish

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

All of these fish can be caught by using a crab pot.

FishLocation
ClamOcean
CockleOcean
CrabOcean
CrayfishFreshwater
LobsterOcean
MusselOcean
OysterOcean
PeriwinkleFreshwater
ShrimpOcean
SnailFreshwater

Stardew Valley fish: Night Market

Three types of fish can be caught exclusively on the submarine during the night market, which takes place between 5pm-2am during Winter 15-17.

  • Midnight Squid
  • Blobfish
  • Spook Fish

Stardew Valley fish: Legendary

Stardew Valley fish

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Stardew Valley legendary fish are much harder to catch than normal fish, but you can get them by using a fishing pole. There are five in total – one per season plus one extra – and you may need to use items that give you a fishing buff in order to catch them. Each legendary fish can only be caught once per save file, unless you're playing co-op, in which case each player can catch it once.

FishLocationTimeSeasonWeather
CrimsonfishEast pier on the beach (need level five fishing)AnySummerAny
AnglerNorth of JojaMart on the wooden bridge (need level three fishing)AnyFallAny
LegendMountain Lake near the log (need level 10 fishing)AnySpringRain
GlacierfishSouth end of Arrowhead Island in Cindersap Forest (need level six fishing)AnyWinterAny
Mutant CarpThe SewersAnyAnyAny

Aside from insta-catches like Seaweed, Green Algae, and White Algae, these are all the things you can catch when fishing in Stardew Valley (except for junk). Good luck catching them all!

Ford James

One of the resident guide writers around these parts, give me a game and I will write every "how to" I possibly can or die trying. The youngest member of the GamesRadar team, I have an unhealthy addiction to Football Manager, shouting at the TV as Manchester United slowly descend from greatness, and playing Pokemon Go on the bus to and from the office.
