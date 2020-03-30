Stardew Valley fish: Every fish you can catch in the ocean, river, lake, and more

If you're new to this world of farming and befriending villagers, one thing you can also venture out to accomplish is catch all of the Stardew Valley fish. From squid and stonefish to bream and blobfish, there's a lot of fish to find in Stardew Valley, some common, some much rarer, and even some legendary fish. Here are all of the Stardew Valley fish in the game, when they appear, and how to catch them.
How to catch fish in Stardew Valley
When you're fishing, there's a mini-game you need to partake in before you can catch a fish. A small window will appear with a fish icon and a bar; you need to tap a button to move the bar up and down, while keeping the fish inside the bar. A meter to the side will start to fill when it's inside, but will decrease when the bar and the icon don't overlap. Completely fill the meter to catch the fish, but if it decreases completely, the fish will escape.
Stardew Valley fish: Fishing Pole
These fish can be caught with a fishing pole.
|Fish
|Location
|Time
|Season
|Weather
|Pufferfish
|Ocean
|12pm-4pm
|Summer
|Sun
|Anchovy
|Ocean
|Any
|Spring/Fall
|Any
|Tuna
|Ocean
|6am-7pm
|Summer/Winter
|Any
|Sardine
|Ocean
|6am-7pm
|Spring/Fall/Winter
|Any
|Bream
|River (Town/Forest)
|6pm-2am
|Any
|Any
|Largemouth Bass
|Lake (Mountain)
|6am-7pm
|Any
|Any
|Smallmouth Bass
|River (Town)/Pond (Forest)
|Any
|Spring/Fall
|Any
|Rainbow Trout
|River (Town/Forest)/Lake (Mountain)
|6am-7pm
|Summer
|Sun
|Salmon
|River (Town/Forest)
|6am-7pm
|Fall
|Any
|Walleye
|River (Town/Forest)/Lake (Mountain)/Pond (Forest)
|12pm-2am
|Fall (Winter with Rain Totem)
|Rain
|Perch
|River (Town/Forest)/Lake (Mountain)/Pond (Forest)
|Any
|Winter
|Any
|Carp
|Lake (Mountain)/Pond (Secret Woods)/Sewers
|Any
|Any
|Any
|Catfish
|River (Town/Forest)/Pond (Secret Woods)/Swamp (Witch's)
|6am-12am
|Spring/Fall (Spring/Summer in Secret Woods Pond)
|Rain
|Pike
|River (Town/Forest)/Pond (Forest)
|Any
|Summer/Winter
|Any
|Sunfish
|River (Town/Forest)
|6am-7pm
|Spring/Summer
|Sun/Wind
|Red Mullet
|Ocean
|6am-7pm
|Summer/Winter
|Any
|Herring
|Ocean
|Any
|Spring/Winter
|Any
|Eel
|Ocean
|4pm-2am
|Spring/Fall
|Rain
|Octopus
|Ocean
|6am-1pm
|Summer
|Any
|Red Snapper
|Ocean
|6am-7pm
|Summer/Fall (Winter with Rain Totem)
|Rain
|Squid
|Ocean
|6pm-2am
|Winter
|Any
|Sea Cucumber
|Ocean
|6am-7pm
|Fall/Winter
|Any
|Super Cucumber
|Ocean
|6pm-2am
|Summer/Fall
|Any
|Ghostfish
|Mines (20F/60F)/Ghost drops
|Any
|Any
|Any
|Stonefish
|Mines (20F - need fishing level three)
|Any
|Any
|Any
|Ice Pip
|Mines (60F - need fishing level five)
|Any
|Any
|Any
|Lava Eel
|Mines (100F - need fishing level seven)
|Any
|Any
|Any
|Sandfish
|Desert
|6am-8pm
|Any
|Any
|Scorpion Carp
|Desert (need fishing level four)
|6am-8pm
|Any
|Any
|Flounder
|Ocean
|6am-8pm
|Spring/Summer
|Any
|Midnight Carp
|Lake (Mountain)/Pond (Forest)
|10pm-2am
|Fall/Winter
|Any
|Sturgeon
|Lake (Mountain)
|6am-7pm
|Summer/Winter
|Any
|Tiger Trout
|River (Town/Forest)
|6am-7pm
|Fall/Winter
|Any
|Bullhead
|Lake (Mountain)
|Any
|Any
|Any
|Tilapia
|Ocean
|6am-2pm
|Summer/Fall
|Any
|Chub
|River (Town/Forest)/Lake (Mountain)
|Any
|Any
|Any
|Dorado
|River (Forest)
|6am-7pm
|Summer
|Any
|Albacore
|Ocean
|6am-11am/6pm-2am
|Fall/Winter
|Any
|Shad
|River (Town/Forest)
|9am-2am
|Spring/Summer/Fall
|Rain
|Lingcod
|River (Town/Forest)/Lake (Mountain)
|Any
|Winter
|Any
|Halibut
|Ocean
|6am-11am/7pm-2am
|Spring/Summer/Winter
|Any
|Woodskip
|Pond (Secret Woods)/Farm (Forest)
|Any
|Any
|Any
|Void Salmon
|Swamp (Witch's)
|Any
|Any
|Any
|Slimejack
|Mutant Bug Lair
|Any
|Any
|Any
Stardew Valley fish: Crab Pot
All of these fish can be caught by using a crab pot.
|Fish
|Location
|Clam
|Ocean
|Cockle
|Ocean
|Crab
|Ocean
|Crayfish
|Freshwater
|Lobster
|Ocean
|Mussel
|Ocean
|Oyster
|Ocean
|Periwinkle
|Freshwater
|Shrimp
|Ocean
|Snail
|Freshwater
Stardew Valley fish: Night Market
Three types of fish can be caught exclusively on the submarine during the night market, which takes place between 5pm-2am during Winter 15-17.
- Midnight Squid
- Blobfish
- Spook Fish
Stardew Valley fish: Legendary
Stardew Valley legendary fish are much harder to catch than normal fish, but you can get them by using a fishing pole. There are five in total – one per season plus one extra – and you may need to use items that give you a fishing buff in order to catch them. Each legendary fish can only be caught once per save file, unless you're playing co-op, in which case each player can catch it once.
|Fish
|Location
|Time
|Season
|Weather
|Crimsonfish
|East pier on the beach (need level five fishing)
|Any
|Summer
|Any
|Angler
|North of JojaMart on the wooden bridge (need level three fishing)
|Any
|Fall
|Any
|Legend
|Mountain Lake near the log (need level 10 fishing)
|Any
|Spring
|Rain
|Glacierfish
|South end of Arrowhead Island in Cindersap Forest (need level six fishing)
|Any
|Winter
|Any
|Mutant Carp
|The Sewers
|Any
|Any
|Any
Aside from insta-catches like Seaweed, Green Algae, and White Algae, these are all the things you can catch when fishing in Stardew Valley (except for junk). Good luck catching them all!