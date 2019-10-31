Game of Thrones showrunners' Star Wars trilogy was going to reveal "how the Jedi came to exist"

Further details have emerged about the cancelled Star Wars trilogy from Game of Thrones showrunners DB Weiss and David Benioff, including reports of behind-the-scenes tensions and a glimpse at the series’ possible story.

Variety states that Weiss and Benioff were going to move away from the Skywalker saga that will conclude in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker by exploring “how the Jedi came to exist.” Presumably, that would have been set during the days of The Old Republic, millenia before the events of The Phantom Menace – however, there were apparently creative differences which ultimately led to the split.

Suggestions from The Hollywood Reporter reveal that the pair’s Netflix deal caused issues, with the terms of the contract allegedly needing the duo to be “exclusively” present on set during the production of their projects, essentially a no-go if they were simultaneously working on a Star Wars trilogy.

Benioff and Weiss, according to one source, were also hesitant about jumping on-board in a galaxy far, far away due to “toxic fandom,” perhaps a holdover from the backlash to their abbreviated Game of Thrones season 8 run.

Despite the comings and goings, and the Jedi prequel origin story seemingly falling by the wayside, we could still be getting a Star Wars movie set thousands of years before the Skywalker saga. In May, rumours surfaced about a Knights of the Old Republic film being in the works, with Shutter Island writer Laeta Kalogridis attached. That, alongside Rian Johnson’s trilogy of his own and Kevin Feige’s involvement with another Star Wars project indicates that there’s still plenty to get excited about once Episode 9 is in the books.

