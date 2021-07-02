Star Wars: The Old Republic Legacy of the Sith Expansion is coming this holiday season

Star Wars: The Old Republic is celebrating its 10 year anniversary with a Legacy of the Sith Expansion.

The popular MMORPG will get even bigger with a massive Legacy of the Sith expansion coming this holiday season on PC. It will continue the game's storyline which is set thousands of years before the war between the Galactic Republic and the Sith Empire. You'll be sent on a military campaign to secure the water planet Manaan as you attempt to figure out what the heck rogue Sith Darth Malgus is up to.

Star Wars: The Old Republic Legacy of the Sith is introducing redesigned combat styles that will blend quality-of-life improvements with class abilities, letting players further customize their Star Wars experience. You'll be able to separate Class Story choice from gameplay and combine that with ability sets from related tech or force wielding classes. For example, you could choose the Trooper's Class Story but then pick a Sniper's Combat Styles. The expansion will also introduce loadouts, which will let you quickly swap between gear.

Legacy of the Sith will also rework the character creation system, offering better customization options to truly tailor your galactic experience. The update will also drastically increase the maximum number of levels you can achieve from five to 80. The expansion will also add new collaborative missions, including a Flashpoint mission set in a tomb high atop a mountain on the planet Elom, and an Operation mission that takes place in the crumbling remains of a research station in deep space.

There's no set release date for Legacy of the Sith, but it's expected to come out Holiday 2021 for PC via STWOR.com and Steam - and it's completely free for active subscribers. Legacy of the Sith will also kick off Galactic Season: Shadows of the Underworld. BioWare also plans on releasing more content and updates throughout 2022 to celebrate a decade of Star Wars: The Old Republic, so long-time players will certainly be rewarded for their loyalty - and new players may very well be enticed to finally try out the MMORPG.