Star Wars: The High Republic opening crawl reveals what the galaxy was like 200 years before the prequels

It’s not a true Star Wars story without an opening crawl to kick things off. Thankfully, The High Republic, the upcoming multimedia crossover event set 200 years before the prequels, delivers by setting up a brand-new chapter in a galaxy far, far away.

“The galaxy is at peace, ruled by a glorious REPUBLIC and protected by the wise and noble JEDI KNIGHTS,” begins the opening crawl, which can now be found on StarWars.com.

“As a symbol of all that is good, the Republic is about to launch STARLIGHT BEACON into the far reaches of the Outer Rim. This new space station will serve as a ray of hope for all to see.

“But just as a magnificent renaissance spreads throughout the Republic, so does a frightening new adversary. Now, the guardians of peace and justice must face a threat to themselves, the galaxy, and the Force itself.”

The biggest thing to jump out here is that, unlike the constant warring (and trade negotiations) that punctuated all three Star Wars trilogies, we’re finally going to see what the galaxy was like in times of peace and fortune, at least temporarily – and that’s an exciting prospect.

It also can’t be understated just how sprawling a story The High Republic is. Spanning several books, comics, and novels, this is going to be Star Wars at its most grand and ambitious – and there’s every chance the events here could eventually bleed over into the big screen. And it all begins here and continues in the first entry of the High Republic, Light of the Jedi, out this January.

