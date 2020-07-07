A fan edit of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker adds the Force Ghosts we all wanted to see

You will be hard pushed to find many people who will defend every plot point in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. What should have been a magnificent finale to the Skywalker saga has divided the fandom – and there are even those fans hoping to improve on J.J. Abrams' movie by making their own Episode 9 edits.

One such remix of The Rise of Skywalker has been shared widely across the internet. It takes the climax of the movie – featuring Rey confronting her grandfather Emperor Palpatine – and adds what we all expected to see: Force Ghosts.

In the original version, Rey is met with the wise words of the Jedi, yet none of the Force users actually appear on the screen. Instead, it's just their dismembered voices that echo out and help Rey gather the strength to kill Palpatine. However, in the new version, Force Ghosts of Anakin, Luke, Yoda, and Obi-Wan all appear and help her take down the Sith. Watch below.

While there have been many different fan edits of the moment – including ones that add more Jedi and even Sith – this one's certainly the best edited and feels as if it could easily slot into the actual cut of the movie. Still, what happened during The Rise of Skywalker ending was still pretty neat, especially as they brought back the voices of even some of the more obscure Jedi.