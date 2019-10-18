Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will have enhanced modes for Xbox One X and PS4 Pro

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will let you choose whether you want to prioritise performance or quality on Xbox One X and PS4 Pro.

The two modes will offer players a choice between a higher frame-rate of 60 frames per second on the “performance mode” and as-yet-undetailed visual benefits on the “quality mode”, which will cap the framerate at 30fps.

These modes were confirmed to We Got This Covered at a recent Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order preview event, where the game was shown off on PC, rather than consoles. Respawn producer Paul Hatfield told the site that the performance mode would be aiming for 60fps, but won’t always hit it.

It’s not surprising that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order offers these types of modes, as they’ve cropped up in a fair few games since the launch of the beefier consoles. In fact, last year’s God of War offered a performance mode that increased the game’s frame rate, and a resolution mode that sharpened the output to 4K. Giving players the choice of which side of the game they want their console to focus on seems like a wise decision.

We were also out at this preview event, discovering that the game is getting an XP recovery system like the echoes in Bloodborne, as well as spending a heap of time going hands-on with the game.

It’s also not the only time this week that details on Xbox One X and PS4 Pro enhancements have come up, with the news that The Outer Worlds will be getting 4K support on Xbox One X and 1440p upscaled on PS4 Pro.

There’s just about enough time to get your Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order pre-order in before the November 15 release date.