Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order gameplay reveals demanding combat and freaky Force abilities

The Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order gameplay premiere gave us a more than 13-minute long uninterrupted look at the game in action. Respawn Entertainment boss Vince Zampella and game director Stig Asmussen led off the EA E3 2019 festivities, saying that this particular bit of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order gameplay takes place about 3 hours into the game on the planet Kashyyyk and that it's an "expert playthrough" from a player who knows all the (lightsaber) tricks - the on-screen indicator warns that this is all alpha footage.

The gameplay began with hero Cal Kestis meeting up with Saw Gerrera, the rogue resistance leader who we also saw in Star Wars: Rogue One and The Clone Wars. Cal dispatches a few Scout troopers on his way into an Imperial facility, then clashes with some elite Purge Troopers with crackling purple staves. Cal can use his Force powers to blow open doors, grab things from a distance, hear fallen troopers' last words before their demise, or even slow time enough to re-position an enemy in front of his own blaster bolt. Now that's something you never saw Luke Skywalker do.

Aside from Imperial troops, Cal also clashed with some of the local wildlife - AKA the reason why Wookiees live up in the treetops instead of down on the surface. The fire bugs were nasty enough, and then there were giant spiders that could web you up with a quick projectile blast from their nasty little spinnerets - fortunately, Cal managed to dispatch one almost as soon as it appeared with a sick parry execution.