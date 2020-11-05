Baby Yoda meets Rey and Darth Vader in the Star Wars Holiday Special trailer

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: a trailer for LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special has dropped. It shows many of our favourite characters crossing paths, including Rey and Darth Vader meeting the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda – this is the first time any characters from The Mandalorian series have crossed over into the main timeline.

Set directly after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker , LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special sees Rey set off with BB-8 to prepare for Life Day and gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. After visiting a mysterious Jedi Temple, she finds herself in the midst of a cross-timeline adventure through all our favourite Star Wars moments – we can expect appearances from Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Obi-Wan, and many more. But, most importantly: will Rey make it back in time for the Life Day feast?

The festive episode features the voices of stars from the live-action movies including Kelly Marie Tran as Rose Tico, Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian, and Anthony Daniels as C-3PO.

“It's a celebration of the saga,” executive producer Josh Rimes told USA Today earlier this year. “A lot of characters will be interacting with different characters and perhaps even different versions of themselves at different ages.”