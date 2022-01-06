Star Wars Eclipse studio is reportedly working on two other games

The developer of Detroit: Become Human is reportedly working on two more games in addition to Star Wars Eclipse.

Shortly after the reveal of Quantic Dream's new Star Wars game at The Game Awards in 2021, leaker AccNGT - who revealed the existence of the game ahead of its official unveiling - said that they had heard that Quantic Dream was "working on three games at the same time." As well as Star Wars Eclipse, the team was said to be working on "a mobile social game" using the Unity Engine, while a third project was being developed by the Quantic Dream Paris. That differentiates it from Eclipse, which is being jointly developed across the Paris and Montreal studios.

I heard that #QuanticDream is working on 3 games at the same time:1. Star Wars: Eclipse2. A mobile social game (uses Unity Engine)3. Other project (main team in QD Paris)December 10, 2021 See more

AccNGT's claims were backed up in a recent video from renowned Call of Duty leaker Tom Henderson. Henderson claimed that shortly after the release of Detroit: Become Human, "a few smaller projects were in early development" at the studio, "but the majority of them were canned." He goes on to state that "a mobile game called Spellcaster is still expected to release in the near future, in addition to a medieval fantasy game which is currently codenamed Dreamland."

It's been nearly four years since the release of Quantic Dream's last game, and with Star Wars Eclipse said to still be at least three years away , some kind of stop-gap is to be expected. That said, it's not clear whether we might expect to see Dreamland before or after Eclipse, so we could still be waiting a long time for the studio's next major release.

