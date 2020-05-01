Online Star Wars convention celebrates May 4th and Revenge of the 5th

Most fan conventions, including San Diego Comic Con, have gone on hiatus or been outright cancelled due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. However, ReedPop , the organisation behind Star Wars Celebration, is here to satisfy your con needs via the power of the internet.

To celebrate Star Wars Day on May 4, ReedPop has put together An Online Revelry: May the 4th Be With You and Revenge of the 5th (H/T THR).

The two-day event will feature bundles of virtual fun, including live-tweeting movies and episodes of The Clone Wars and Rebels, as well as cast and writer Q&As. Check out the full schedule below:

(Image credit: ReedPop)

Largely taking place on Twitter, fans will also be encouraged to partake in quizzes and giveaways across the two-day celebration, with the hashtags #MayThe4th and #RevengeOfThe5th. The event will cover all social media accounts associated with ReedPop properties, including: New York Comic Con, C2E2, BookCon, Emerald City Comic Con, Florida SuperCon and more.

Disney and LucasFilm also have their own plans to mark Star Wars Day this year, with both The Clone Wars finale and the epic ending to the Skywalker Saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker dropping on Disney Plus May 4. Alongside this, the first episode of a behind the scenes documentary on The Mandalorian will be added. This year's Star Wars Celebration, due to take place in Anaheim this August is still going ahead as of writing, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated if that changes.

For now, though, the Online Revelry event follows similar virtual cons looking to create a safe place for fans to come together in spite of quarantine. So be sure to don your best Jedi robe and tune in for all the Star Wars content you heart could desire on May 4 and 5.

