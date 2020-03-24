Star Wars: The Clone Wars actor says the finale is the best script he’s seen on the show

The Star Wars: Clone Wars finale is fast approaching and Darth Maul's voice actor has teased some of what to expect, saying the ending will “change the way we think about certain things in Star Wars.” Colour us excited…

“The finale, that script, was the best Clone Wars script that I ever read. I think [supervising director Dave Filoni] has done a really very, very cool thing,” Sam Witwer revealed to io9.

But Witwer isn’t just talking about the last episode of the entire run, which stretches all the way back to 2008. “When I’m talking about the finale, I’m talking about the last four episodes,” he said. “Because it’s really meant to be seen as a movie. These Clone Wars arcs that go on for three to four episodes, they could also be cut together as movies and they work as one story, but this one really is meant to be seen in its entirety together, more so than anything else we’ve ever done.”

It’s going to be a finale of real galaxy-shaping substance, too. Far be it from simply bridging the gap to Order 66, the Clone Wars finale “changes the way you think about certain characters, and shows some really interesting core mythology stuff. I’m thrilled, and I’m shocked.”

No matter what happens, we’ll see Clone Wars character Ahsoka Tano at least once more this year. Rosario Dawson will play the live-action version of the former Jedi in The Mandalorian season 2.

Not long to go now. The Clone Wars finale airs on Disney Plus this May, with new episodes releasing weekly.

