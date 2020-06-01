8 essential Star Wars Battlefront 2 tips to know before you play

If you want to win matches, then it helps to have some Star Wars Battlefront 2 tips at your disposal to improve your performance in multiplayer. You'll visit lots of familiar locations and see well-known heroes, troops, and vehicles from across both eras of the movies in Star Wars Battlefront 2, but that doesn't necessarily mean that all the multiplayer mechanics will be immediately obvious to you, even if you're a seasoned online player. So, if you want to know how to level up faster, survive longer, and shop smarter when you buy Star Cards, then follow our Star Wars Battlefront 2 tips and save the galaxy.

1. Know how to level up effectively

Now, this seems super obvious, but please stick with me. Your character doesn’t automatically level up and unlock new Star Cards. Sure, you gain ranks, but that doesn’t automatically give you anything. Each of your classes start out with a single Star Card slot available, which you use to equip cards that either give you combat boosts or new abilities. It’s only when you actually get five Star Cards for a class that the second slot opens up. And only after ten does the third and final slot become available. Confusing? It is a bit.

2. Get Star Cards cheaper and quicker

Every time you open a crate in game, it grants you a bunch of rewards. You’ll always get a Star Card in a crate, but it’s totally random. You’ll often get credits (to buy more crates) and Crafting Points. The key is saving up Crafting Points and then using them to buy boost Star Cards for your class of choice. Boost cards are cheaper than ability ones, so you can open up your second and third slots quicker. This should make you more competitive in multiplayer, which gives you more credits, which opens more crates. Then you can start worrying about upgrading the Star Cards you use most (with Crafting Points) and getting new ones from loot crates.

3. The best Star Cards

So, what are the best Star Cards? That really depends on how you want to play, but some are better than others. The best boost cards are ones that build up your Battle Points quicker, or that grant quicker ability cooldowns. Health boosts aren’t as effective here, as you’re meant to die and respawn quickly, so it’s all about doing as much damage and grabbing points while you’re still alive.

Ability cards? The Assault’s shotgun is essential for each match, and anything that enhances the Officer’s turret is great too. Buffs for the Heavy’s shield are worth taking, and abilities that grant short range damage for Scouts (like enhanced pistols or trip mines) will balance your loadout well.

What about Hero cards? Again, it’s anything that buffs your aggressive abilities (with the exception of Leia). See our Star Wars Battlefront 2 Hero guide for a full breakdown.

4. Hidden controls in Starfighters

The way Starfighters work in Battlefront 2 isn’t always obvious, and there are some killer tricks waiting to be used. Did you know you can look behind you to see who is chasing you? Just hold Left on the d-pad. Similarly, you can break missile locks by either putting debris between you and a missile or - and this actually works - you wait until the last second, and pull up while slowing to a near stop. The old Top Gun trick. You can also enter first-person mode by pressing down on the d-pad, but it’s more fiddly than playing in third-person. And if you’re into it, you can invert the Y-axis in settings too.

5. Spend your Battle Points wisely

It can be tempting to just spunk all your Battle Points on a Kylo Ren rampage during any given game of Galactic Conquest. However, that may not be the best use of your points. Generally speaking, Yoda is the best Jedi character, and Kylo Ren the toughest Sith. When you’re on the ‘indoor’ part of any level, where players are cramped in corridors, you’ll win big with either of these. In open combat, go for Lando and Bossk. Lando’s Lucky Shot will bag you loads of kills, and Bossk’s Predator mode, where he sees in heat-vision AND fires grenades, can cause massive damage. Vehicles? Don’t bother flying during Galactic Assault as it’s a bit pointless. Take the prequel tanks out for a spin, and any AT-STs you can. Special classes that offer Heavy Weapons are handy in smaller modes like Strike and Blast, but don’t bring much in larger-scale battles. Oh, and in Starfighter Assault - the Falcon is great for soaking up damage, and Darth Maul’s tie interceptor is brilliant for dealing damage.

6. To aim or not to aim?

Ok, Battlefront 2 doesn’t actually call for too much aiming, as blasters are accurate over distance and have fairly generous hit-zones. In other words, you don’t have to be that accurate to score hits on enemies, and while aiming offers more control for hitting distant targets… you may as well be firing from the hip where you can. Especially with hero characters like Han and Boba Fett. If you’re a first-person shooter regular it can feel a little counter-intuitive to hipfire, but Battlefront 2 (while not as generous as the original) does encourage it. As such, the Scout class often feels like the least effective, which is a good thing, as sniping can often ruin the idea of teamplay. Battlefront 2 just wants everyone to get stuck in.

7. Play as a team

This one is so important. When you spawn in with your squad, stick with them. If you get Battle Points for doing the same thing as they are (like playing the objective, or making kills) then your tally is doubled, tripled, or even quadrupled depending on how many members of your squad are taking part. So, if you’re doing Starfighter Assault and you all attack an objective together - as a four - you’ll get quadruple the points. This means you’ll be able to unlock special vehicles and heroes quicker, which also means you have more chance of winning. So, absolutely don’t lonewolf Battlefront 2.

8. Push / Unleash is your friend

You may see Yoda’s unleash move (and other hero equivalents like Luke's push) as pointless, but it’s secretly the key to winning any match of Hero Hunt. See, Hero characters are tough, and they can regen health. They’re even tougher when bunched together, but that actually makes them more susceptible to your push moves. I lost count of the number of quick kills I got playing Hero Hunt on maps like Kamino and Theed because I used Yoda’s push to knock enemies off the side of the map. Instant kills on tough targets? Yes please.