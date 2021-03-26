Star Wars Battlefront 2 modders are adding Coruscant to the game

Star Wars Battlefront 2 modders are beavering away on a Coruscant map mod for DICE's shooter.

Just below, you can see a post which emerged on the Star Wars Battlefront 2 subreddit earlier today on March 26. In the post, we can see a player looking out over towering structures piercing the sky, which is a work-in-progress shot of a Coruscant map from a modding team.

The Coruscant map is actually a map replacer, as in it'll be replacing another existing map when the modders add it to the PC version of the game. The map it'll be replacing, and the one that it's being constructed on top of, is actually Kashyyyk, the Wookie homeworld. We'd love to see the city-scape added to the game, especially after it was unmercifully blown to smithereens during the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 might be nearing four years old, but the modding scene for DICE's game is surprisingly vibrant, even to this day. Near the end of 2019, a mod for The Mandalorian was added to the game, and this mod has received updates and improvements all the way through to February 2021.

There's a litany of impressive mods over on the official NexusMods page for Star Wars Battlefront 2, but there don't appear to be many map mods for the game. There are the likes of new characters, improved lightsaber effects, and even voice acting for new languages, but new maps being added to the game are significantly rarer.

Recently, there have been rumors of a potential Star Wars Battlefront 2 sequel doing the rounds. After a Twitter user asked Battlefront 2 actor Janina Gavankar what her character Iden Versio would be up to during the events of The Mandalorian, the actor asked the game's writer to fill in the fan on the events they were asking about, pointing toward a new storyline being in the works. A new game starring Battlefront 2's protagonist could be in the works, during the same time period of Disney Plus's hit show.

If you're still playing EA Dice's excellent online shooter, be sure to head over to our Star Wars Battlefront 2 Hero guide for a complete list of the best Hero loadouts in the game.