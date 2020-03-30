Star Wars animated video gives us a glimpse at Colin Trevorrow's alternate Episode 9

We may have gotten Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker instead of Duel of the Fates, Colin Trevorrow’s original take on Episode 9, but we now have a chance to see how that alternate version would’ve panned out thanks to an incredible fan-made movie.

YouTuber Mr. Sunday Movies presents a rapid run-through of the events of the leaked script leftover from Trevorrow’s departure on the project. All the major story beats are hit, from the appearance of Sith Master Tor Valum to Luke becoming a nuisance of a Force Ghost, and even the heavily-changed ending involving Rey being temporarily blinded.

Perhaps most importantly, though, it fleshes out Star Wars: Duel of the Fates properly for the first time.

Before, it was presented to us in parts and fragments, with Colin Trevorrow himself even confirming one R2-D2-related scene in his version of Episode 9. Here, we get the recapped version in linear fashion, warts and all. Yes, Poe smooching Rey doesn’t get any less weird on the screen compared to the page, but this condensed cut is still a joy to whip through.

The animation – by Ethan Taylor – also gives fans of the LEGO: Star Wars games something to smile about with the emphasis on cute visual gags and meta humour. The addition of all the Star Wars leaked concept art at the end is the cherry on top of the alternate timeline cake.

