Stadia-exclusive Lost Words: Beyond the Page, from Tomb Raider writer Rhianna Pratchett, is out now

Lost Words: Beyond the Page is out now on Google Stadia , where it'll remain exclusive until it releases on other platforms in about a year.

The new game from Tomb Raider and Mirror's Edge writer Rhianna Pratchett is set to release on PS4, Xbox One, Steam, and PC some time in 2021. "Lost Words is a 2D narrative adventure game where players move words to solve puzzles. The game features a story written by Rhianna Pratchett and ties the narrative into the gameplay in an unusual way, by having the player running on and interacting with words to solve puzzles." reads the description from Steam .

Gameplay alternates between the pages of 12-year-old Izzy's Diary and the fantasy world inspired by Izzy's writings. You'll platform through those 2D worlds and use Izzy's words as tools to solve various puzzles. I really enjoy the evocative watercolor art style, which pops with color from different light sources.

GamesRadar+ spoke with Pratchett for a Lost Words preview way back in the ancient days of 2019 and learned about how the writer uses new mechanics and under-represented characters to tell a uniquely effective coming of age tale.

Referring to the lead protagonist's unconventional pre-teen age, Pratchett had this to say about Lost Words at the time: "When we talk about diversity in games, sometimes it becomes narrowed down to needing more women in games. And it’s actually much greater than that. It’s different ethnicities, backgrounds, sexual orientations, and ages. That’s often neglected, and I’m interested in the different stories that different ages bring."

While it's only available on Stadia for now, you can add Lost Words to your Steam wishlist right now if you like. For now, check out the new Overview Trailer up top and see if it's something you might like.