Squid Game comes to CS:GO

Good news, Squid Game fans! You can live out your squid-shaped fantasies in a brand-new Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) mod.

It might not be the official Squid Game video game Netflix has hinted about , but the mod – currently available via workshop – offers "all fully working game modes from the original show" including Tug of War, marbles, and Red Light, Green Light, of course. There's even the colorful main staircase and the dormitory to explore, too.

You can see it in action below:

CS:GO Squid Game, released in workshop NOW!Few month of work, all FULLY working gamemodes from original show!Check it out here: https://t.co/ZS0OI52S6H pic.twitter.com/n8LmRVeL1ANovember 26, 2021 See more

Here's how the mod creators - Ansimist, Concole, and DepoSit – themselves describe each mode:

"Red Light, Green Light" - you must cross a field in which for every extra move the player can be dead

"Cookie" - the game where you have to cut the shape out of a candy

"Tug of War" - here the name speaks for itself. Players are divided into teams and start to pull the rope at speed, so as not to be at the bottom

"Marbles" is an old children's game of odd-even. A player makes a bet and also tries to guess the opponent's bet

"The Glass Tile Game" is a small bridge consisting of ordinary and tempered glass. Jumping over the tempered glass will lead you straight to victory while the regular glass will be your ticket to the other side. After the remaining players reach the edge of the bridge, here is the final stage called "Not a Squid Game" comes. Players get knives and have a melee fight where only one winner will emerge.

Fancy following in the steps of Player 456? Head on over to CS:GO Youtuber Gabe Follower's custom server (thanks, PC Gamer ). The mod itself can be downloaded right here and the map accommodates up to 64 players (not 456, sadly).

ICYMI, Squid Game unseated Bridgerton as Netflix's most popular series of all time. There's no word yet on when season 2 will arrive, but Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has confirmed the show will be coming back .

"So there's been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice!" the writer and director recently said.

"But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It's in my head right now. I'm in the planning process currently. But I do think it's too early to say when and how that's going to happen. So I will promise you this: Gi-Hun will come back, he will do something for the world."

Did you know that Squid Game almost had another ending entirely ?