Spider-Man villains take on the Marvel Universe in 20 variant covers this June

The Spider-Man villains are known to be an eclectic lot, from Doctor Octopus to Kraven the Hunter, from the Chameleon to Green Goblin. Many of Spider-Man's best-known villains will be spotlighted in a month-long celebration with 20 variant covers across the Marvel Comics line in June.

The Spider-Man villains variant theme month arrives concurrently to the weekly five-part Amazing Spider-Man storyline ' The Chameleon Conspiracy ' and one month ahead of a civil war between Spidey's deadliest foes with Sinister War . In that Amazing Spider-Man spin-off limited series, Doctor Octopus' Sinister Six will wage war against the Vulture and his Savage Six.

But before we get ahead of ourselves, it's June and Marvel Comics has revealed the complete line-up of Spider-Man villains variant covers, including which issues they'll be attached to and who'll be drawing each cover. The line-up is a mixture of iconic characters and creators like Rhino and Declan Shalvey (Immortal Hulk #47) and newer characters and creators like the all-new Electro and Davi Go (Black Widow #8).

Here's a week-by-week rundown of each issue, along with a link on ordering a copy for yourself:

Wednesday, June 2 Spider-Man Villains variant covers

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Wednesday, June 2 Spider-Man Villains variant covers Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Amazing Spider-Man #67 by Javier Garron

Black Cat #7 by Terry Dodson

Immortal Hulk #47 by Declan Shalvey

Wednesday, June 9 Spider-Man Villains variant covers

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Wednesday, June 9 Spider-Man Villains variant covers Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Wednesday, June 16 Spider-Man Villains variant covers

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Wednesday, June 16 Spider-Man Villains variant covers Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Wednesday, June 16 Spider-Man Villains variant covers Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Wednesday, June 16 Spider-Man Villains variant covers

Wednesday, June 23 Spider-Man Villains variant covers

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Wednesday, June 23 Spider-Man Villains variant covers Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Wednesday, June 30 Spider-Man Villains variant covers

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) June 30 Spider-Man Villains variant covers Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

A reminder: variant covers are only available with the print editions of these comic books. That being said, sometimes the covers are reprinted later in digital and print collections.