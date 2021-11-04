Spider-Man: No Way Home runtime seemingly leaks – and it's the longest Spider-Man movie yet

Oops. The Spider-Man: No Way Home runtime might have just leaked. If true, it could be the longest Spidey movie to date, and one of the longest Marvel movies of all time.

Brazilian cinema chain Ingresso (H/T ComicBook.com) has listed the Spider-Man threequel at 159 minutes (two hours, 39 minutes).

That’s since been removed, leaving only the generic ‘0 minutes’ runtime placeholder on the page. A quick trip back in time with the Wayback Machine, however, confirms that 159 minutes was the original listing.

That would far outstrip both of the wallcrawler’s MCU movies. Spider-Man: Homecoming is 133 minutes while the Far From Home sequel is shorter still at 129 minutes.

Sony’s Spider-Man movies also don’t stack up in terms of runtime. 2002’s Spider-Man (121 minutes), Spider-Man 2 (127 minutes), Spider-Man 3 (139 minutes), The Amazing Spider-Man (139 minutes), and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (141 minutes) all pale by comparison.

In fact, No Way Home could the second-longest Marvel movie ever, with only – what else? – Avengers Endgame’s 181 minutes besting the webhead in the runtime stakes.

It’s worth noting that nothing has been officially confirmed, nor has any other cinema chain verified the information. So don’t get your hopes up too much, though we hope the No Way Home runtime is legit.

After all, it’s got to squeeze in Doctor Strange, a possible Daredevil appearance, and, if recent leaks are to be believed, everyone from the Green Goblin to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men. Phew.

For more on what the MCU is cooking up next, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4.