Spider-Man: Miles Morales trophy list hints at activities, collectibles, and more

Insomniac Games released a partial list of trophies for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales , and they tell us a fair bit about the challenges we'll encounter on Miles' journey.

This is just a partial list, and Insomniac specifically said that it excluded trophies that contain major spoilers, but there are still some minor spoilers here. So if you want to go into Spider-Man: Miles Morales sight unseen, turn back now.

If you're still here, then check out the full list of trophies that Insomniac shared:

Be Yourself: collect all other trophies.

Just the Beginning: unlock all skills.

A New Home: 100% all districts.

Urban Explorers: collect all time capsules.

Memory Lane: collect all postcards.

Salvager: open all underground caches.

Under Their Noses: shut down all Roxxon labs.

Underground Undone: shut down all underground hideouts.

Ready for Anything: purchase all suits.

Never Saw It Coming: complete an enemy base without being detected.

100x Combo!!!: perform a 100x combo.

Pete's First Villain: complete the Final Test.

Kitbash: craft 10 upgrades.

Rhino Rodeo: ride Rhino through the mall.

Hanging by a Thread: keep the bridge together.

Overcharge: defeat 100 enemies with Venom attacks.

Up and Over: perform a Venom Jump, then a Venom Dash on a single enemy.

From Downtown: use Venom Dash to throw an enemy into a group of three or more.

Like a Rhino in a China Shop: smash into 15 breakable objects while steering Rhino through the shopping mall.

JJJ Would Be Proud: apply a sticker and customize lighting while in photo mode.

Five Star Review: complete all FNSM app requests.

Mod that Suit: craft a suit mod.

Look with Better Eyes: craft a visor mod.

Never Give Up: pay respects at Jefferson Davis' grave in Harlem.

A Gift From Pete: receive the gift suit.

Crime Master: complete bonus objectives for every crime type.

Getting Dizzy: chain six unique air tricks before landing.

I'm On A Boat: ride the derelict boat in southern Chinatown.

Socially Acceptable: scroll through the entire social feed at the end of the story.

There's a lot to unpack here, that's for sure. These trophies mention story moments and set pieces like the broken bridge and Rhino's appearance, but they mostly focus on the many things on Miles' to-do list. He's got time capsules, postcards, suits, mods, and upgrades to collect, as well as labs, hideouts, and underground dens to shut down.

I also quite like the names of some of these trophies, especially the "Be Yourself" and "Just the Beginning" trophies, because they reinforce the message that this is a coming of age story for Miles, and only the start of his career as a hero.