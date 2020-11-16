Spider-Man: Miles Morales bug turns our hero into Spider-Brick and Spider-Trash

Spider-Man: Miles Morales has a pretty hilarious bug that's turning the titular hero into inanimate objects, like a brick.

Behold, Spider-Brick. Just below, you can check out gameplay from Insomniac's new game, where Miles Morales is somehow turned into a literal brick. This apparently happened when the player collided with a wall, so I guess there's some reasoning behind how Spider-Brick was born.

So my #MilesMoralesPS5 has broken in a spectacular way. I collided with a wall and became... Spider-Brick. pic.twitter.com/rDEyfUBErzNovember 14, 2020

Although Spider-Brick, can swing, he unfortunately isn't so great at fighting. In a follow-up tweet, the user above states that when they tried to engage a group of enemies as Spider-Brick, the player avatar instead turned into a white brick, before crashing the game. So long, Spider-Brick, it's been real.

But that's not all! Shortly after the untimely demise of Spider-Brick, a new hero emerged from the shadows: Spider-Trash. Below, you can see gameplay of Miles Morales having morphed into a dumpster, swinging through the skyline of New York City as literal trash. He may be trash, but he's super trash.

Rounding out the trio of fantastic bugs is none other than Heater Parker. If you couldn't tell by the astounding name, this time Miles Morales is morphing into none other than a heater. At least he's going to be warm while swinging around the frigid New York City streets at Winter.

I honestly kind of love this bug in Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Here's hoping there's a couple more whacky transformations like the one above before Insomniac inevitably patches out the bug.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is out now for the PS4 and PS5. If you purchase the Ultimate Edition of the game, you'll get Spider-Man Remastered, an upgraded version of Insomniac's 2018 adventure, with brand new suits for the titular hero.

