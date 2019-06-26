Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse originally included a cameo starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker

Forget the live-action Spider-Man crossover everyone’s going on about, Tom Holland very nearly appeared in last year’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. While the likes of Spider-Gwen, Spider-Noir and, yes, Spider-Ham all rocked up to save the day, the MCU’s own Peter Parker nearly swung on by for a quick, almost unbelievable Easter egg.

Speaking to JOE, Holland reveals that a scene was written for him to star in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo appearance. The Spider-Man: Far From Home actor reveals, “There was going to be another Peter Parker… There was like a scene in a train station or something, and it was going to be like an Easter egg. I was going to walk through the background or something, and say, like, 'Hey, kid.’”

So… yeah. Pretty much the best in-joke ever was cruelly taken away from us. Maybe it would have taken too much away from Miles Morales’ own rise to becoming everyone’s favourite neighbourhood Spider-Man, yet Holland never lets slip as to the reasons behind why it was left on the cutting room floor. We’ll never know.

He does say, however, (perhaps with his tongue placed firmly in his cheek), that he was “Heartbroken.” Us too, Tom. Us too.

Of course, with Sony holding the rights for all things Spider-Man for the years ahead, the possibility of Tom Holland (or any other live-action Spideys for that matter) appearing in a Spider-Verse sequel cannot be discounted. A Spider-Geddon movie involving Tobey Maguire is the film I never knew I needed until now.

So, no Spider-Verse cameo for Tom Holland. This truly is the darkest timeline. I think I speak for everyone when I say: Release the Holland cut. Pretty please?

