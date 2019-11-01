Popular

A Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel reveal is being teased on Twitter

A sequel? A spin-off? Keep an eye on social media over the next few days

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Almost a year after Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse swung into cinemas, Sony is busy teasing a big announcement – and it’s got fans thinking a sequel or spin-off teaser could be forthcoming.

“Something’s up. Our Spidey sense is tingling. RT if yours is, too,” reads the post from the official Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Twitter account.

On its own, it could be brushed off as a cute piece of fan engagement, but a whole host of Sony-adjacent accounts have chimed in, each one more cryptic than the last. Sony Pictures replied with a single spider emoji, while Sony chose the monocle as its emoji of choice to stir up fan expectations. Spider-Verse producer Chris Miller even chimed in. Finally, Sony Pictures Animation just went all out and spammed spider emojis. As you do.

As you can imagine, those in the replies are calm and composed. What’s that? They are freaking out and are expecting everything from a Spider-Verse 2 to a Spider-Verse TV show, and even a live-action Spider-Verse? Well, I never.

News of a Spider-Verse sequel shouldn’t be much of a shocker, however. That’s because a follow-up to one of the best superhero movies ever made was actually reported on late last year (via The Hollywood Reporter), alongside rumours floating around about an all-female spin-off starring Hailee Steinfeld’s Gwen Stacy.

Since then, though, nothing official has made its way on to the web, though judging by the series of social media teases, that could all be about to change very soon.

