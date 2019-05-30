Sophie Turner reveals new conspiracy details on Game of Thrones coffee cup

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has revealed a twist in the saga of the coffee cup that mistakenly made its way into shot of a recent Game of Thrones season 8 scene.

Turner, known for her iconic role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, spoke to GamesRadar in conjunction with her starring role as Jean Grey in the upcoming Marvel blockbuster, X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

When asked to reveal something no-one knows about the final season, now that it has aired in full, Turner had some tea (coffee?) to spill.

“Something that no one knows about making this last season? The coffee cup that was in the shot was not a Starbucks coffee cup! Everyone thinks it was Starbucks, but it wasn’t. It was just a normal coffee cup,” Turner revealed about the much-speculated mistake, “Everyone has the same ones. They’re just on set, you buy them from Costco, probably.”

Watch the full interview below:

The generic, as it turns out, non-branded cup could be seen in the fourth episode of season eight, ‘The Last of the Starks’. After being the butt of many a meme, the gaffe has since been digitally edited out of the episode on HBO’s streaming platform, HBO Go.

Adding to the rumours, Turner’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix co-star Jessica Chastain said, “Starbucks probably put that out there, for all that publicity!”

To which Turner emphatically agreed, “For sure. It’s a conspiracy! It was not Starbucks!”

So there you have it folks. It was not a Starbucks cup after all, but still a mistake nonetheless.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is out in cinemas on June 5, 2019.