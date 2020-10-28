Sony's aiming for PS5 sales to pass 100 million in its lifetime

Sony plans to sell more than 100 million PS5 consoles throughout the life of the console, which is a much more realistic goal than you might think.

Financial Times reports that Hiroki Totoki, the company's chief financial officer, revealed the long-term goal in Sony's latest presentation to investors. Totoki also reconfirmed the company's shorter term goal to sell more PS5 systems in its first year than PS4 did in the same time frame, as PlayStation boss Jim Ryan previously said , which means moving more than 7.6 million units by November 2021.

Selling more than 100 million of anything sounds like an awful lot, and it took PS4 six years to reach the figure. That said, Sony's official sales data reveals that every single PlayStation home console has surpassed 100 million in sales, except for PlayStation 3 which had "only" sold 87.4 million as of March 2017. Though it also has the figures for PlayStation Portable, the page explicitly does not track the sales data for PlayStation Vita. Poor Vita...

“We will be launching the PS5 in the best ever condition,” Totoki said, referring to the lineup of PS5 launch games as well as the boom in video game sales spurred by stay-home orders throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

While we're still waiting for the full launch to arrive in November, we have had an early chance to go hands on with a PS5 unboxing . We also got to try out the bundled-in game, Astro's Playroom , and it's made the wait for next month even harder.