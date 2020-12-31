Sony is auto-refunding players who recently bought this RPG before it came to PS Plus

Sony is reportedly automatically refunding players who've bought Maneater in the last month.

Yesterday, Sony revealed the PS Plus games for January 2021 included Maneater, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and GreedFall. Now, apparently in anticipation of refund requests, the company is auto-refunding players who've recently bought the open-world Shark-life RPG.

"Bought Maneater last month. Turned on PS5 to notice they are refunding me," u/BraeWhyit announced on Reddit , stating that the confirmation said: "As a subscriber of PlayStation Plus, we will refund the purchase price of this product to your PlayStation store wallet as this is a PlayStation Plus monthly game. This will not affect your ability to play the game as we have not removed the game from your library".

BraeWhyit - who has a US account and has had their claims substantiated by other players on the thread - added that they "got to keep the original license as I have access to both PS4 and PS5 versions atm", so "if I end plus I do not lose the game".

According to other commenters, the refund will be credited players' PSN wallet, but, maybe because it's still the holiday period, not everyone has received their payment just yet.

It appears the offer has not been extended to players who've recently bought the other two games on offer in January, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and GreedFall, although that's possibly because they're for PS4.

Maneater is a single-player, open-world RPG with a difference – you start off as a baby shark. We gave Maneater 4 stars out of 5 in the GamesRadar+ review, stating: "This is no worthy exploration of man's cruelty to the natural world, and I suspect marine biologists would have something to say about much of the science, but it's the perfect distraction from a world gone mad, and weirdly therapeutic. When you're not filling the water with blood or launching an innocent human into the air with a flick of your tail, the waters are a pretty playground, and there's always mischief to be made in the resorts, water parks, and marinas."