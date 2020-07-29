Sony announces two Ready for PS5 TVs with special console integration

Sony is starting a new lineup of "Ready for PlayStation 5" TVs, highlighting models that have special integration with PS5 and gaming-friendly specs.

The first two models in the "Ready for PlayStation 5" line are already available in the mass market: the XH90 4K HDR Full Array LED, which retails starting at $999.99, and the ZH8 8K HDR Full Array LED, which retails starting at $5,999.99.

On top of their specific benefits for gaming, both monitors feature Bravia Game Mode. This allows PS5 to automatically play games on the TV's lowest latency setting, lets you wake both the PS5 and TV simultaneously with a single press of the DualShock 5 controller, and even control your PS5 with your standard TV remote. You may not get very far playing Assassin's Creed Valhalla that way, but it sounds pretty handy if you just want to load up Netflix real quick.

Sony says supported games will be able to play at 120 frames per second on both TVs, with the XH90 going for a low input lag of 7.2ms. Meanwhile, the ZH8 will let you play supported games at 8K resolution. We don't know how many upcoming PS5 games will support that mega-high resolution, but the possibility is nonetheless intoxicating.

While Sony's happy to recommend you some fine Sony televisions to play on your PS5, the console will still be compatible with the usual range of monitors. They just won't be quite so tightly integrated.